What to Watch: TV Lineup for Tuesday, September 29, 2026

As the television landscape navigates the late-September slate, viewers tuning in on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, face a diverse lineup ranging from milestone franchise anniversaries on broadcast networks to high-stakes true-crime streaming specials. Platforms like Netflix, Paramount+, and Hulu alongside linear mainstays like CBS and Fox anchor the night with targeted programming.

Streaming Highlights and Broadcast Milestones Shape September 29, 2026

The Bottom Line Broadcast Milestones: CBS anchors its Tuesday evening prime-time schedule with landmark retrospectives, celebrating 25 years of The Amazing Race alongside a two-hour 20th-anniversary special for Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen.

CBS anchors its Tuesday evening prime-time schedule with landmark retrospectives, celebrating 25 years of The Amazing Race alongside a two-hour 20th-anniversary special for Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen. Streaming Documentaries & Specials: Platforms expand their factual and unscripted offerings, highlighted by Paramount+’s survival rescue special The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue and Hulu’s retrospective look at The Swan in The Swan: Behind the Mirror.

Anniversary Celebrations and Dramatic Counter-Programming on Broadcast Networks

Broadcast networks are leaning heavily into established intellectual property and milestone celebrations. CBS sets the pace on Tuesday night by pairing legacy reality competition with long-running stand-up showcases. The Amazing Race marks 25 years with a retrospective special hosted by Nischelle Turner, pulling from never-before-seen footage and new interviews. Following that, Byron Allen takes center stage on a two-hour anniversary broadcast celebrating his comedy series Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen.

Meanwhile, scripted and procedural offerings on other networks maintain tight narrative pacing. Fox’s Best Medicine puts a time-sensitive spin on its evening slot as Martin deduces that a pharmacy thief desperately requires his help after stealing Louisa’s critical medication. Over on ABC and Disney+, the competition series Dancing With the Stars shifts the ballroom into gear for “Yacht Rock Night,” where the remaining thirteen couples perform routines set to soft-rock classics and smooth grooves.

Streaming Platforms Deliver High-Stakes Documentaries and Comedic Specials

Subscription video-on-demand services continue to dominate the documentary and comedy spaces. Paramount+ adds immediate historical weight to its library with The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, chronicling retired Israeli general Noam Tibon’s harrowing mission to rescue his family during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. Simultaneously, Hulu examines the darker side of the reality show The Swan with The Swan: Behind the Mirror, featuring interviews with participants and producers reflecting on what happened behind the scenes and its lasting cultural legacy.

Comedy specials also drive engagement across platforms. Netflix debuts Sam Morril: Incorrect, featuring the comedian tackling material about bad one-night stands, historical assassinations, and unorthodox pest control. BritBox expands its offerings with Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence, raising the narrative stakes as a second death complicates the search for buried secrets and a killer.

Industry Data and Program Schedule Overview

To provide a clear picture of how broadcast and streaming networks divide viewer attention, the following schedule outlines key releases across linear and digital distribution channels for Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Photo: comicbasics.com

Time / Release Title Platform / Network Genre / Focus 3:00 AM ET Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence BritBox Mystery Drama 3:00 AM ET The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue Paramount+ Documentary / Special 3:00 AM ET Sam Morril: Incorrect Netflix Stand-up Comedy 8:00 PM ET The Amazing Race: 25 Years Around the World CBS Milestone Special 8:00 PM ET Best Medicine Fox Scripted Medical Drama 9:00 PM ET Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen 20th Anniversary Special CBS Comedy Variety Special 10:00 PM ET Cocktail Wars E! Unscripted / Variety

As networks balance legacy broadcast syndication with on-demand streaming premieres, audience retention remains closely tied to event programming and milestone recognitions. Whether viewers prefer live competition specials on traditional networks or on-demand true-crime and comedy features, the late-September schedule illustrates a diversified industry strategy.