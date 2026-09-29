Hirokazu Koreeda Discusses Directing the Film Adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Look Back

The 2026 Houston Cinema Arts Festival, which runs from October 1 to 11 across venues in Houston, marks a major cinematic highlight under the leadership of newly appointed lead programmer Michael Robinson.

From Projection Booths to Curatorial Vision In 2015, Michael Robinson spent the Houston Cinema Arts Festival inside a projection booth at Rice University, feeding film through a machine in a building that has since been torn down. This fall, the Rice alumnus returns to shape the entire curatorial vision of the festival. Having graduated with degrees in visual and dramatic arts as well as anthropology, Robinson was named the lead programmer earlier this year, overseeing everything from individual film selections to accompanying conversations, performances, and guest artists. Robinson estimates he watched close to 500 films before opening night, narrowing the massive pool down to roughly 100 selections. I’m programming from that place because this is such an opportunity for students.”

Bringing Festival Screenings Back to Rice University The festival’s 2026 edition features campus screenings returning to Rice University on October 3, 10, and 11 inside the Pitman Cinema Theatre at the Susan and Fayez Sarofim Hall, with admission remaining entirely free for currently enrolled Rice students. Nearly every title on the campus schedule arrives accompanied by a director, producer, or subject for an in-depth conversation following the credits. The newly updated 216-seat Pitman Cinema pairs 16 mm and 35 mm projectors with advanced digital capabilities, handling standard and silent frame rates alongside 3D projection, all wired to a Dolby Atmos sound system.

Festival Programming Highlights and Schedule Data The campus lineup launched on October 3 with Adam’s Apple, a documentary compiled from two decades of family archive footage, followed by a discussion with story producer and Rice alumna Amy Hobby. The festival continues through October 11, integrating prominent international works and dedicated regional showcases. Festival Detail Curatorial Information Event Dates October 1–11, 2026 Lead Programmer Michael Robinson ’17 (Rice University Alum) Rice Venue Pitman Cinema Theatre (Susan and Fayez Sarofim Hall) Student Access Free admission for currently enrolled Rice students

The Creative Weight of Look Back The original manga was written by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Fujimoto’s poignant narrative explores the profound bond between two young manga artists: Fujino, who draws the characters, and Kyomoto, who draws the backgrounds. As festivalgoers gather in Houston venues this October, screenings like Look Back demonstrate how regional film festivals continue to bridge international artistic movements with local academic and creative communities.