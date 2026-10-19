Fire Breaks Out Near Brussels’ Grand-Place

Fire Engulfs Vacant Building Near Brussels Grand-Place

An unoccupied building on rue de la Violette in central Brussels caught fire on Monday morning, triggering a rapid emergency response just dozens of meters from the Grand-Place. The blaze, which produced heavy smoke and prompted numerous calls to emergency dispatchers, has since been extinguished with no injuries reported.

Emergency Response and Evacuations on Rue de la Violette

Brussels firefighters mobilized quickly following the initial alarms around 10:05 a.m. Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire department, confirmed that the blaze had been extinguished shortly before 10:30 a.m. The heavy smoke production briefly activated the internal emergency plan for the Brussels fire service. As a precautionary measure, children from a neighboring building were evacuated and sheltered at the City Hall. The operation drew a substantial emergency deployment consisting of 2 command vehicles, 3 pumpers, 2 ladder trucks, 2 SMUR medical teams, 2 ambulances, a heavy logistics vehicle, and a decontamination vehicle, alongside the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone.

Search Operations Complicated by Structural Decay

Rescuers faced difficult conditions while exploring the structure. The building was empty and partially shored up, with only a night-shop remaining active. The cluttered and dilapidated state of the interior hindered rescue teams as they worked to verify that no individuals were trapped inside. Firefighters ultimately located the fire’s origin within a pile of waste.

Photo: bruxellestoday.be

Ongoing Investigation into the Cause of the Blaze

While the fire is fully extinguished, its precise origin remains undetermined. Fire officials noted that older, unoccupied buildings present unpredictable internal environments due to structural degradation, requiring crews to treat every such incident as a potential rescue scenario until thorough searches are complete.