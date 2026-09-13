Floating Wetlands Cut Wastewater Lagoon Emissions by 30%, World-First Trial Finds

A world-first trial on Victoria’s Phillip Island has revealed that floating wetlands can cut greenhouse gas emissions from wastewater lagoons by roughly 30 percent. Conducted by RMIT University, Westernport Water, and the CSIRO, the study demonstrates that buoyant native plant platforms actively reduce environmental impacts while offering a blueprint for global municipal utilities.

Wastewater treatment remains a quiet driver of global environmental pressure. On a planetary scale, open lagoons and treatment facilities produce approximately 700 million tonnes of greenhouse gases every year, according to researchers tracking the sector.

Here is why that matters for international infrastructure.

Inside the Phillip Island Trial

The two-year study centered on a 330-square-metre platform—roughly the size of one-and-a-half tennis courts—deployed on a wastewater lagoon holding about 14 million litres of water. Researchers planted native Australian reeds and sedges on buoyant structures, allowing their root systems to dangle directly into the wastewater below.

Lukas Schuster, a research fellow at RMIT’s Centre for Nature Positive Solutions, explained the mechanics of the system during the project. According to Schuster, the plant roots cultivate microbial habitats that break down organic matter while absorbing nutrients and pollutants.

Continuous monitoring via solar-powered sensors revealed precise reductions across key atmospheric pollutants. Compared with a control lagoon operating without a wetland, the floating installation reduced carbon dioxide emissions by up to 36 percent and methane by up to 66 percent. Nitrogen levels also dropped by 18 percent.

Global Macro-Implications for Wastewater Infrastructure

While the trial took place in regional Victoria, the implications extend far beyond Australian municipal borders. Industrial and municipal wastewater sectors across the developed and developing world rely heavily on open stabilization lagoons.

But there is a distinct advantage to this modular approach. Because the platforms are buoyant and self-sustaining, water companies can retrofit them into existing lagoons without disrupting primary treatment processes or requiring major structural capital expenditures.

Metric / Parameter Trial Finding Platform Size 330 square metres (approx. 1.5 tennis courts) Wastewater Volume Managed 14 million litres Average Emission Reduction ~30 percent overall Methane Reduction Peak Up to 66 percent Carbon Dioxide Reduction Peak Up to 36 percent

Schuster noted that beyond cutting greenhouse gases, the floating wetlands show strong utility in removing difficult pollutants, including perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), while simultaneously providing localized biodiversity habitats.

Scaling the Technology to Agricultural Dams

With the wastewater lagoon phase completed, the research consortium is expanding its focus. Similar floating wetlands are now being trialled in private farm dams along Victoria’s Bass Coast to evaluate their performance in agricultural settings.

Photo: cache-green.aws.rnz.net.nz

Agricultural runoff remains a persistent vector for nutrient loading in freshwater systems worldwide. By deploying these vegetative islands into farm dams, researchers hope to improve local water quality and biodiversity while testing the durability of the platforms under varied hydrological conditions.

At the same time, material science is playing a role in the next phase of development. Future iterations of the technology will investigate replacing plastic-based components with recycled or plant-based structural materials.