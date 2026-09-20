Former Citadel Trader Creates Dry Shampoo for Clothes That Hits $10K in Sales in 36 Hours

Maria Cabral Menezes, a 27-year-old former JPMorgan Chase and Citadel trader, generated $10,000 in sales within 36 hours of launching her startup, WashWise, and its hero product, the Reset Spray. The $29 clothing refreshing spray addresses the gap between overly frequent laundering and garment care.

The transition from institutional global equities trading to private-label consumer goods highlights Menezes applying disciplined process engineering to fast-moving consumer goods. Here is the math: Menezes personally bootstrapped the venture with $50,000 to $70,000 of her own savings before securing a $1.2 million funding round in August from investors, including Hims & Hers co-founder Jack Abraham and FJ Labs.

The Bottom Line

Capital Efficiency: WashWise secured $1.2 million in funding after early product formulation was entirely self-funded via $50,000 to $70,000 in founder savings.

WashWise secured $1.2 million in funding after early product formulation was entirely self-funded via $50,000 to $70,000 in founder savings. Rapid Traction: The flagship Reset Spray achieved $10,000 in revenue less than 36 hours after its early August debut.

The flagship Reset Spray achieved $10,000 in revenue less than 36 hours after its early August debut. Structural Positioning: The brand bypasses traditional laundry detergent incumbents by targeting the 99% lifecycle of garments spent outside the washing machine.

Applying Quantitative Rigor to Consumer Packaged Goods

Before entering the consumer goods sector, Menezes worked in finance. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in behavioral economics, retailing, and international development, she joined JPMorgan Chase as a global equities trader in 2021 before transitioning to Citadel. That institutional background shaped how she approaches product development.

While traveling for conferences, Menezes repeatedly encountered a daily friction point: garments worn once that were too clean to justify a full wash cycle, yet insufficiently fresh for professional confidence. Rather than accepting dry-cleaning fees or excessive water consumption, she collaborated via LinkedIn with a chemist to formulate a fabric-safe, odor-neutralizing alternative.

Developing the formulation required navigating complex chemical interactions. Ingredients designed to neutralize odors frequently interfere with fragrance compounds or diminish wrinkle-reduction performance. Following 10 to 15 internal iterations, Menezes and her chemist finalized a formula that required only minor preservation adjustments from contract manufacturers.

WashWise Launch Metrics & Funding Overview Metric Category Quantitative Value Initial Personal Investment $50,000 – $70,000 Funding Secured (August) $1.2 Million Sales Milestone Timeline $10,000 in < 36 Hours Flagship Product Retail Price $29.00

Audience-Building and Pre-Launch Demand Capture

Unlike traditional direct-to-consumer startups, WashWise utilized transparency. Throughout the R&D phase, Menezes documented packaging tests, formulation hurdles, and manufacturing decisions across TikTok and Instagram. This digital footprint cultivated a highly engaged audience before the checkout portal ever opened.

By the time the Reset Spray launched on August 10, early followers possessed an intrinsic understanding of the brand’s vocabulary, such as the “chair robe”—the pile of once-worn clothing resting on a bedroom chair. This community-driven development strategy challenged conventional public relations advice, which typically counsels secrecy prior to a commercial reveal.

Instead of protecting an element of surprise, Menezes prioritized building a list of ready-to-purchase consumers. That engaged baseline directly fueled the initial velocity that pushed sales past the $10,000 mark in under two days.

The Direct-to-Consumer Horizon

Products that promise tangible cost savings—such as reducing dry-cleaning bills and water consumption—are capturing market share. WashWise estimates that a single bottle can offset up to $300 in dry-cleaning expenses, conserve 110 gallons of water, and eliminate six hours of laundry time, depending on individual usage patterns.

With funding from investors like Brian Tate, founder of Oats Overnight, and Alex Jankowsky, founder of Sense, WashWise is positioned to scale its customer acquisition. Menezes has elected to forgo drawing a personal salary for over a year, instead channeling resources into hiring and customer acquisition.

The long-term playbook mirrors the approach seen at hardware innovators like Dyson: develop one product, really nail it, then move on. As consumer habits shift away from reflexive over-washing toward sustainable garment maintenance, startups with operational discipline are carving out niches in legacy aisles.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.