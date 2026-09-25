Former Employee Arrested for Stealing UNL Football Helmets and Gear

Brett Powers, a 22-year-old former Nebraska Athletics employee, was arrested and charged with one count of burglary following a series of unauthorized entries into Memorial Stadium’s equipment room between August and September, where he allegedly stole four black alternative Husker helmets, two white helmets, clothing, and an Adidas duffle bag valued at a total of $9,000.

Fantasy & Market Impact Memorabilia Valuation: The stolen game-day alternative helmets were assessed at $1,500 per unit, highlighting the secondary market value of authenticated collegiate football gear.

Inside the Unauthorized Entries at Memorial Stadium

The security breach unfolded across late summer, exposing vulnerabilities in credential management at one of college football’s venues. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police revealed that a UNL football staff member first reported four missing black alternative Husker helmets on Sept. 17 ahead of an upcoming game. Investigators subsequently reviewed closed-circuit television footage dating back to August 21.

The CCTV evidence captured 22-year-old Brett Powers arriving at the Osborne Legacy Complex. Using a card reader to unlock the door, Powers proceeded directly to the equipment room. Footage from that initial August visit documented the theft of two white Husker football helmets alongside four black variants. Investigators noted that each individual helmet carried a valuation of $1,500, bringing the total estimated loss on equipment to $9,000.

Card Access Privileges and Subsequent Thefts

The investigation uncovered that Powers possessed a physical card providing building access due to his previous employment with Nebraska Athletics. However, Powers had officially quit his position in March, leaving him without authorization to utilize the credential. Despite lacking active clearance, the access card remained functional in the system during subsequent visits.

Security logs and closed-circuit television footage tracked Powers returning to the complex on Sept. 2 and Sept. 9. During these subsequent entries, he reentered the equipment room and walked out with several pieces of clothing and an Adidas duffle bag on each occasion. Investigators reported that CCTV captured Powers using both his access card and a support services badge to enter Memorial Stadium on game days without purchasing a ticket.

Memorial Stadium Security Incident Summary Date of Incident Items Reported Taken Estimated Value / Details Aug. 21 2 White Helmets, 4 Black Alternative Helmets $9,000 total ($1,500 per helmet) Sept. 2 Clothing items, Adidas duffle bag Recovered via equipment room access logs Sept. 9 Clothing items, Adidas duffle bag Captured via Osborne Legacy Complex CCTV Sept. 17 Missing equipment officially reported Prompted active UNLPD investigation

Legal Proceedings and Court Timeline

Following the completion of the initial police inquiry, law enforcement formally charged Powers with one count of burglary. Judicial authorities set his bond at 10% of $15,000. Powers is scheduled to make his next appearance in court on Nov. 5 as the legal proceedings advance.