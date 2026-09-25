Why Finland’s Education System Is Failing: The PISA Decline

Finland’s progressive education model, once internationally celebrated as a homework-free and exam-free utopia, has plummeted to 17th place overall with 482.3 points in the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) results released earlier this month by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The Fall from Grace of a Global Education Mecca

When the OECD launched its first PISA survey in 2000, Finland dominated the global stage, ranking first in reading with 546 points—significantly outpacing the OECD average of 500 points—while also topping charts in mathematics and science. Education officials from around the world flocked to Helsinki to study the nation’s flexible, student-led classrooms, which avoided standardized testing and strict academic rankings.

Demand for school visits was so overwhelming that Finnish institutions eventually had to charge fees for foreign educators. Today, however, that celebrated model faces intense scrutiny following a dramatic decline in student performance.

According to Finnish government data, the proportion of vulnerable students with low mathematics achievement surged from 7% in the early 2000s to 31% in the latest survey. Finland now barely surpasses the OECD average of 34.9%, ranking alongside nations such as Slovakia at 32.2%, Latvia at 32.8%, and Hungary at 33.6%. By comparison, Chinese students across Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang recorded a low-achievement rate of just 3.6%, while South Korea stood at 18.6%.

Diverging Paths Across the United Kingdom

The global fallout from progressive educational reforms is visible beyond Nordic borders. The Financial Times highlighted starkly contrasting outcomes within the United Kingdom’s four constituent countries. During the 2010s, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland adopted curricula closely mirroring Finland’s approach, abandoning traditional structures to prioritize broad learning outcomes while abolishing school league tables and specific standardized tests.

England charted a different course, maintaining strict core subject guidelines and performance metrics that preserved transparent school rankings. As a result, England’s educational standards remained stable, securing a position in the global top 10, whereas Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland experienced steep declines.

Weighing in on these systemic shifts, Financial Times columnist John Burn-Murdoch remarked, “Is a performance-driven model harmful to children? It doesn’t seem so. The global decline in test scores stems from misguided curriculum reforms.”

Unpacking the Cognitive Load Dilemma

Critics of the Finnish framework argue that an education model relying heavily on student-led discovery rather than direct instruction creates an unsustainable cognitive load for struggling learners. While self-guided problem-solving can benefit high-achieving students who possess strong foundational knowledge, it often overwhelms students who require structured guidance.

Weighing on the historical context, The Economist noted that critics claim Finland’s stellar 2000 PISA scores were not the direct product of progressive policies, but rather the lingering legacy of traditional teaching methods maintained until the late 1990s. If accurate, this misinterpretation may have inadvertently compromised education systems across dozens of countries that rushed to emulate the Nordic approach.

Finland’s Education System Is in Trouble

Compounding these pedagogical shifts, contemporary students face unprecedented distractions. Across 23 OECD countries participating in every PISA cycle since 2000, academic performance peaked around 2012 before beginning a steady descent. Today’s 15-year-olds demonstrate literacy and mathematical capabilities comparable to 14-year-olds a decade ago. While pandemic disruptions initially took the blame, learning losses have persisted long past pandemic-era restrictions.

Analysts point out that this downward trajectory directly parallels the widespread adoption of smartphones among teenagers. Data from Pew Research indicates that smartphone ownership among teens jumped from 23% in 2011 to 37% in 2012, before reaching 73% by 2015.

Reflecting on the Future of Student Achievement

As governments worldwide reassess their academic frameworks in the wake of the 2025 PISA findings, the debate between exploratory play-based learning and structured rigor has reached a critical juncture. Finland’s journey from undisputed global leader to a mid-tier performer offers a sobering lesson in the unintended consequences of sweeping curriculum overhauls.

How should modern school systems balance student autonomy with the structured support necessary to lift struggling learners? Share your perspective in the comments below.