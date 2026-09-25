Kai Havertz Injury Update: Arsenal and Germany Forward Exits Match vs. Netherlands

Germany forward Kai Havertz suffered a right knee injury during a UEFA Nations League 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on September 24, 2026, forcing a 30th-minute substitution and threatening availability for both his national team and Arsenal.

Fantasy & Market Impact

International Absences: Newly appointed Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp must navigate upcoming fixtures without both Havertz and Jamal Musiala due to concurrent injuries.

The Amsterdam Clash and Injury Timeline

The UEFA Nations League fixture in Amsterdam delivered a dramatic 1-1 scoreline, but the lasting impact of the evening centers on a heavy toll of first-half injuries. Havertz, who established himself as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice striker at Arsenal with three goals across seven total appearances this season, saw his night cut short abruptly.

Roughly thirty minutes into the contest, Havertz was caught on the right knee by a raised boot from Quinten Timber. Following an evaluation on the pitch by medical staff, the 27-year-old managed to walk off under his own power before heading straight down the tunnel into the dressing room. Eintracht Frankfurt forward Younes Ebnoutalib replaced Havertz, making his international debut.

Jürgen Klopp Faces Early Injury Crisis

The fixture marked the debut of new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp, alongside Xavi leading the Netherlands. However, the managerial bow was immediately complicated by fitness setbacks. Alongside Havertz, Netherlands and Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey was forced off in the first half with an apparent muscle injury.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Compounding Germany’s woes, Jamal Musiala sustained an injury during the pre-match warm-ups. Speaking to RTL after the final whistle—which saw Felix Nmecha’s 32nd-minute opener canceled out by Cody Gakpo’s equalizer in the 92nd minute—Klopp provided a sobering update regarding his squad.

“Both are currently undergoing an MRI,” Klopp stated on RTL. “I hope we get the diagnosis [on Thursday] evening. But of course, this isn’t great. I hope it’s nothing serious. The lads are probably out for us. But hopefully, they’ll be back in action relatively quickly.”

Implications for Club and Country

Fixture and Match Data Overview

Fixture Detail Data / Status Match Netherlands vs. Germany (UEFA Nations League) Final Score 1-1 (Felix Nmecha 32′, Cody Gakpo 92′) Havertz Status Substituted in 30th minute (Right knee injury) Substituted By Younes Ebnoutalib Current Diagnosis Status Pending MRI results

As the footballing world awaits the definitive medical bulletin from the German camp, the immediate focus remains on whether Havertz and Musiala can avoid long-term rehabilitation stints.