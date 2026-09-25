Elite Parking Services Ordered Into Liquidation Over $800k Tax Debt

Elite Parking Services Limited, a parking enforcement company accused of predatory clamping practices in the past, has been ordered into liquidation by the High Court in Christchurch after its debt to Inland Revenue surpassed $790,000, leaving the Official Assignee to manage the fallout.

The Bottom Line The Core Debt: Court documents show Elite Parking owed Inland Revenue just over $792,000 as of May 19, primarily driven by unpaid employer activities. Tax Breakdown: More than $703,000 of the total liability stems from unpaid PAYE (pay as you earn), alongside nearly $66,000 in income tax. Pandemic Support Defaults: The company also carried a $23,000 liability under the Covid-era small business cashflow loan scheme.

High Court Ruling Enforces Liquidation by the Official Assignee

In the High Court in Christchurch on Thursday, Associate Judge Christopher Gambrill formally placed Elite Parking Services Limited into liquidation. The Official Assignee was appointed as the liquidator to wind up the business operations.

The winding-up order follows unpaid tax obligations. Court filings revealed that by mid-May, the total debt owed to Inland Revenue had crept to nearly $800,000.

Anatomy of the Inland Revenue Debt Structure

Out of the $792,000 total owed to the tax department, the vast majority—surpassing $703,000—comprised unpaid employer activities, specifically PAYE deductions.

In addition to employee tax liabilities, Elite Parking owed nearly $66,000 in direct income tax. The firm’s financial obligations further extended to pandemic-era government support, with $23,000 still outstanding under the Covid-era small business cashflow loan scheme.

Elite Parking Services Inland Revenue Liability Breakdown (As of May 19) Liability Type Amount Owed (NZD) Percentage of Total Debt Employer Activities (PAYE) $703,000+ significant share Income Tax $66,000 portion Small Business Cashflow Loan $23,000 portion Total Inland Revenue Debt ~$792,000 total

Corporate History and Enforcement Controversies

The liquidation marks the end of an operational history for the parking enforcement provider. Elite Parking Services had faced accusations of predatory clamping practices in the past prior to its court-ordered shutdown.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.