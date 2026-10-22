Former Ransburg YMCA for Sale as Community Landmark Closes

The former Ransburg YMCA building on Indianapolis’ east side has been listed for sale at $3.25 million, several months after financial pressures forced its sudden closure and left neighborhood families searching for answers. Located at 501 N. Shortridge Road near the intersection of 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue, the sprawling property spans 53,815 square feet and sits on an approximate 8.9-acre plot, according to Premier Commercial Real Estate. The Indianapolis-based real estate firm officially put the campus on the market as a redevelopment prospect following the branch’s shuttering earlier this year.

Board members with the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis closed the Ransburg facility in March due to mounting financial deficits and shifts in external funding streams. Before the closure took effect, community leaders, branch members, and local families organized meetings to rally support and gather funds to rescue the historic branch. Despite those last-ditch efforts, leadership maintained that keeping the campus operational was financially untenable. The facility would require an estimated $25 million in immediate maintenance and long-term sustainability investments, according to the YMCA board.

The sudden loss of the branch proved deeply disruptive for east-side residents who viewed the facility as a vital neighborhood anchor. For nearly seven decades, the Ransburg location operated as a designated safe haven for children and families, providing essential programs to more than 1,800 youth each year.

For nearly seven decades, the Ransburg YMCA was a gathering place for east-side Indianapolis families. Now, months after its closure, it's for sale. https://t.co/VDJTSG9Qis — https://x.com/indystar/status/2112963410371465538

Commercial Listing Highlights Site Potential

The sales brochure issued by Premier Commercial Real Estate characterizes the campus as a rare opportunity to acquire a former community landmark on Indianapolis’ east side. The marketing material emphasizes that the property is well-suited for organizations looking for a highly visible, accessible location with immediate functionality and significant long-term redevelopment potential.

The listing also highlights recent capital improvements made by the organization before the closure. Over the preceding seven years, the YMCA invested approximately $1.4 million into the property to cover upkeep, repairs, and facility renovations. Representatives from Premier Commercial’s marketing staff did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the listing.

Shortridge Road Property Listed for Commercial Sale

The transition of the Shortridge Road property from a neighborhood staple to a commercial listing marks the definitive end of an era for the local east-side population, which previously gathered at venues like the Amazing Grace Christian Church to voice concerns over the impending shutdown. With the multi-acre site now actively marketed to outside buyers, local stakeholders continue to monitor how the footprint will be utilized next, while marketing efforts by Premier Commercial Real Estate proceed without an immediate buyer announced.