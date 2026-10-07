G.E.M. has reportedly married Mark Ngai in New York

Cantopop star G.E.M. has reportedly married her longtime partner Mark Ngai in a private ceremony in New York, following the conclusion of her three-year world tour. The wedding reports surfaced from the groom’s relatives, catching fans and media by surprise as the singer transitioned into a new personal chapter.

The 35-year-old artist finalized her “I AM GLORIA” world tour with a final performance in Shenzhen, wrapping up a run that spanned three years and set a record for global stadium performances by a female artist. According to reports originating from the groom’s relatives, the couple traveled to New York ahead of the Shenzhen finale to exchange vows inside a church.

Eight-Year Relationship and A Changed Corporate Stance

G.E.M. and Ngai, a stylist, first sparked romance rumors in 2016 before officially confirming their relationship in 2018. Over their eight years together, the couple faced marriage speculation twice before, with management stepping in swiftly each time to deny the rumors.

This time, however, the response from her record label marked a sharp departure from previous denials. When media outlets reached out for comment regarding the New York wedding reports, representatives for the singer offered a neutral statement: “The artist’s personal life, no comment.” This non-committal stance fueled intense speculation across entertainment circles compared to past, forceful pushbacks.

Family Ties and Established Connections

The marriage reports have brought new attention to Ngai’s background. His grandfather, Kingdom Chai, was a figure in the Shanghai textile trade who later established a financial trading enterprise in Hong Kong and was previously married to Rosamund Kwan. His mother previously operated an upscale Italian eatery in Hong Kong, while his sister Hilary Ngai has participated in pageantry and television hosting.

The families share an established relationship. In June 2024, Ngai arranged for his mother and sister to travel by private jet to Qingdao to support the singer during her tour stops, signaling a close integration within the family structure.

The reported wedding follows a milestone achievement for the artist. Her “I AM GLORIA” concert series concluded in Shenzhen after setting a record for global stadium performances by a female artist, completing 170 stadium dates and a total of 182 performances including arena shows.