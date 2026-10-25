German Digital Minister Calls for AI to Close Web Security Vulnerabilities

Bundesdigitalminister Karsten Wildberger called for an increased deployment of artificial intelligence to secure web infrastructure as the federal government addressed a critical vulnerability in the programming language PHP. Speaking to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, Wildberger stated that digital security has entered a new era where speed is paramount for identifying and patching vulnerabilities before malicious actors exploit them.

The federal government is investing in digital sovereignty and building its own capabilities. According to Wildberger, this institution independently tests leading AI models and integrates them into defensive network architectures.

Malicious actors can analyze a published software vulnerability and launch exploits within minutes or hours, a stark contrast to the slower, decentralized patching cycles of software maintainers. Daniel Gille, head of key technologies at the federal Cyberagentur, told dpa that defenders currently operate at a distinct disadvantage while struggling through what he termed a "valley of tears."

Photo: epochtimes.de

BSI warns of critical PHP flaw

The urgency of these defenses became clear last week when the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and international authorities issued high-severity warnings regarding a critical flaw in PHP. PHP underpins a massive share of global web services and government digital portals. Numerous administration websites were temporarily taken offline as a precaution.

Wildberger commended the rapid and proactive posture of federal cybersecurity authorities during the incident. As of this week, the Digital Ministry confirmed that no evidence points to a successful compromise of federal administrative systems. However, an official ministry spokesperson emphasized that the BSI advisory remains fully active, urging all PHP operators to apply released patches immediately.

Broader Software Vulnerability Trends

The PHP incident reflects a wider escalation in digital risk across enterprise software ecosystems. Data compiled by the IBM X-Force security team documented at least 10,124 newly recorded vulnerabilities across major vendors like Microsoft, Oracle, and Google Chrome between January and September—representing a 578 percent increase compared to the previous year. More than half of those discovered flaws were categorized as high or critical severity.

Metric / Focus Area Reported Figure or Status Source / Reporting Entity Software Vulnerability Surge 10,124+ vulnerabilities recorded (Jan–Sep), up ~578% year-over-year IBM X-Force Federal Administration Systems No evidence of successful compromise Bundesdigitalministerium PHP Security Advisory Status Active advisory; urgent patching demanded BSI

What triggered the PHP emergency response?

What specific vulnerability triggered the emergency response from German authorities?

The Bundesamt für Sicherheit in the Informationstechnik (BSI) issued warnings regarding a critically rated flaw in the programming language PHP, which powers a significant portion of global web infrastructure.

Were government systems successfully breached during the PHP incident?

Digital Karsten Wildberger confirmed that federal authorities have found no evidence of a successful compromise targeting the systems of the federal administration.