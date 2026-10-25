Review: SBS Drama ‘Doctor X: The Age of the White Mafia’ Satirizes Medical Reality

The SBS television series Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia adapts a long-running Japanese medical drama to examine the structural realities of South Korea’s healthcare system. In this week’s review published by Hani21, critic Oh Su-kyung analyzes how the drama uses satire and dark-hero tropes to depict an entrenched medical hierarchy amidst ongoing labor disputes and doctor shortages.

Liability Risks and Low Fees Cause Physician Shortages

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Systemic Strain: High-risk, low-reimbursement surgical procedures—such as craniotomies for subarachnoid hemorrhage—suffer from severe physician shortages due to liability risks and inadequate medical fee structures.

High-risk, low-reimbursement surgical procedures—such as craniotomies for subarachnoid hemorrhage—suffer from severe physician shortages due to liability risks and inadequate medical fee structures. Multidisciplinary Interdependence: Advanced surgical interventions require synchronized teamwork across specialties, including anesthesiology and emergency medicine, rather than isolated clinical heroism.

Satire Confronts the Institutional Hierarchy

Operating as a hired mercenary surgeon without institutional ties, Su-jeong counters a medical culture dominated by senior male cliques. Hani21 reported that the narrative opens with members of an elite physician group celebrating their endurance through the COVID-19 pandemic, the legal enforcement of operating room closed-circuit television cameras, and strikes against medical school expansion quotas.

In contrast to traditional medical dramas emphasizing solemn physician altruism, this adaptation portrays institutional leadership as insulated from patient welfare. When hospital director Bu Seung-kwon—played by Son Hyun-joo—collapses during surgery, attending physicians abandon an open-patient procedure to assist the director, highlighting a systemic misalignment of clinical priorities.

Drama Element Original Japanese Format Korean Adaptation Focus Protagonist Role Independent freelance surgeon Independent surgeon with expanded backstory Primary Conflict Individual skill versus hospital bureaucracy Institutional hierarchy, medical strikes, and low-reimbursement specialties Supporting Network Isolated procedural units Cross-departmental coalition of interns, anesthesiologists, and emergency physicians

Structural Pressures and the Reality of Critical Care

The series addresses the clinical burden borne by departments facing high liability and low financial compensation. In one episode involving a hospital cleaning staff member who suffers a subarachnoid hemorrhage—bleeding in the space between the brain and the surrounding membrane—the lack of available neurosurgeons forces a debate on transferring the patient off-site.

Physicians within the narrative cite low medical insurance reimbursement rates and intense litigation exposure as structural drivers behind their reluctance to perform high-risk surgeries. Hani21 noted that while these arguments reflect genuine systemic pressures within South Korea’s medical ecosystem, they frequently obscure patient safety lapses during periods of medical labor disruption.

Coalition Building Beyond the Medical Directorate

Su-jeong’s clinical interventions are supported by a network of marginalized hospital workers and junior staff, including intern Park Tae-kyung, anesthesiologist Cho Won-jin, and emergency physician Kim Seong-jin. Operating outside traditional patriarchal power structures, this coalition challenges the administrative directives that favor VIP patients over indigent or working-class individuals.

While the series employs dark-hero conventions to deliver rapid narrative resolutions, critic Oh Su-kyung observes that this framework resolves complex structural dilemmas through individual heroism rather than sustained institutional critique. The tension between systemic reform and narrative entertainment remains a central question as the broadcast progresses.

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