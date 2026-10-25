University of Utah Researchers Identify Hallucinogenic Mushroom

Researchers at the University of Utah have identified Lanmaoa asiatica as the wild mushroom species responsible for causing vivid hallucinations of miniature humans in Southwest China and the northern Philippines. Published in the journal Mycologia, the findings point to an entirely unfamiliar psychoactive compound rather than psilocybin, offering new neurological insights into visual perception disorders.

Medical Records Document Mushroom Madness Since 1934

For nearly a century, medical anthropologists and mycologists have documented accounts of individuals seeing tiny human figures—typically measuring between three and thirty centimeters tall—after ingesting specific wild bolete mushrooms. These occurrences, historically termed “mushroom madness,” date back to initial 1934 accounts in Papua New Guinea. Chemical testing conducted during the 1950s and 1960s by specialists including Albert Hofmann failed to isolate any known psychoactive agents like psilocybin, leading some researchers to attribute the phenomenon entirely to cultural folklore.

The hallucinogenic mushroom that makes you see hundreds of tiny people [Video]

The recent investigation led by doctoral student Colin Domnauer and mycologist Bryn Dentinger utilized modern DNA sequencing on specimens collected from Yunnan, China, and the Northern Cordillera region of the Philippines. The genetic analysis confirmed that the mushrooms locally known as “Jian shou qing” and “Sedesdem” are both Lanmaoa asiatica. Despite extensive chemical screening, the team found zero traces of standard psychedelic compounds. This chemical absence indicates the presence of a novel substance capable of triggering highly specific Lilliputian hallucinations.

Unknown Compound Triggers Consistent Visual Hallucinations

Unidentified Compound: The mushroom contains an entirely unknown psychoactive substance that does not match psilocybin, LSD, or other standard hallucinogens.

The mushroom contains an entirely unknown psychoactive substance that does not match psilocybin, LSD, or other standard hallucinogens. Consistent Visual Pathology: Roughly 90 percent of affected individuals report seeing figures—such as elves or clowns—that adhere strictly to real-world physics by walking around objects rather than phasing through them.

Roughly 90 percent of affected individuals report seeing figures—such as elves or clowns—that adhere strictly to real-world physics by walking around objects rather than phasing through them. Biological Mapping: Pinpointing the exact chemical structure could help neurologists better understand visual processing errors seen in conditions like dementia, alcohol withdrawal, and macular degeneration.

Genomic Analysis and Biodiversity Discoveries in the Lanmaoa Genus

Beyond identifying the causative species for these visual disturbances, the research team conducted a comprehensive genomic analysis of the entire Lanmaoa genus. By examining 53 specimens from natural habitats and global fungarium collections, the investigators identified 17 distinct species. Four of these species were entirely unknown to science, with two specimens already sitting unrecognized inside United States museum archives.

New research from University of Utah identifies mushroom behind 'tiny people' hallucinations

The genetic mapping confirmed that Lanmaoa asiatica stands alone within the genus for its psychoactive properties. Funding for this genomic survey was provided by the National Science Foundation under award #DEB-2114785. While attempted fieldwork in Papua New Guinea was stymied by unusually dry weather conditions preventing specimen collection, the genetic concordance between the Chinese and Philippine populations strongly supports a shared biological mechanism.

Region Local Mushroom Name Verified Species Reported Symptomology Southwest China Jian shou qing Lanmaoa asiatica Visions of 3–30 cm figures behaving physically Northern Philippines Sedesdem Lanmaoa asiatica Miniature human figures interacting with surroundings Papua New Guinea Nonda Unverified (Boletaceae family) Historical “mushroom madness” mini-human visions

Researchers Seek to Isolate the Psychoactive Agent

The fundamental question remaining for the research team is the exact isolation and chemical structure of the psychoactive agent itself. Until researchers successfully synthesize and analyze the compound in a laboratory setting, the precise neuroreceptor pathways involved in these miniature human visions will remain unmapped.

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