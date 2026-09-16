Girls creator Lena Dunham welcomes baby girl delivered via surrogate

Lena Dunham and her husband, Luis Felber, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl born via surrogate, the writer and actress revealed in a Vogue essay published on Sept. 16, 2026. The birth arrived 13 days past the due date after more than a decade of fertility challenges.

A Long Journey to Motherhood After Years of Fertility Struggles

The arrival of Dunham and Felber’s daughter follows a documented and deeply personal reproductive health journey. Dunham, who is 40 years old, has spoken publicly for years about her struggles with advanced endometriosis. In 2018, she underwent a hysterectomy to mitigate severe, chronic pain caused by the condition, later having her left ovary removed as well.

Despite those hurdles, Dunham maintained her desire to start a family. Last year, she confirmed to The Times that she and Felber—who married in 2021—were expanding their family in new ways. I will say we’re in the process of expanding our family in new ways, she said at the time, adding, I want to safely meet our children and then figure out how to talk about it.

Inside the Surrogacy Journey and Emotional Preparation

In her Vogue essay, Dunham shared the emotional landscape of pursuing surrogacy, noting that she met her surrogate less than a year before the birth. She accompanied the surrogate to an embryo transfer procedure—which she described in her writing as shooting across the dark ultrasound screen like a UFO on a mission—and received a positive pregnancy test result five days later.

Photo: chicagotribune.com

Reflecting on the months of waiting, Dunham examined complex emotions, including grappling with potential feelings of jealousy toward the woman carrying her child.

“The feelings I thought would be there somehow weren’t: namely jealousy, that this woman could do for a child – for my child – what I could not. Carry her safely in her body, use her form to feed and house her, regulate the baby’s ever-evolving nervous system with steadiness, heart, and breath.” Photo: bustle.com 10 Things I Hate About You Musical Sets Broadway Premiere Date with Carly Rae Jepsen and Lena Dunham Lena Dunham, essayist

To manage the wait, Dunham channeled her energy into curating a wardrobe for her daughter, asking in the piece: “When had babies — ​girls, particularly — ​become the victims of the cottagecore industrial complex? Who was announcing that every girl child should look like she was pulling a stool up underneath a cow? And in what world did I want my daughter wearing a garment called a baby bubble that, no matter how adorable the name, was serving the ruffled derrière of a Pussycat Dolls–costume circa 2004?” She wrote that as the clothes stacked up in a box, so did some sense that she was becoming real. Her husband, musician Luis Felber, offered steady support throughout the wait, helping navigate the final stretch as someone who hadn’t spent the last 12 years circling the fertility drain.

The Delivery and First Moments as a New Mother

The baby arrived 13 days later than expected. Standing by her surrogate’s side in the hospital, the creator of the HBO series Girls found herself overwhelmed as the birth unfolded.

Lena Dunham and husband Luis Felber welcome first baby via surrogate

I sat on a hospital bed, between the legs of a woman I hadn’t known a year ago, waiting for a glimpse of this person who I had been waiting for with something related to patience, but also none at all. I was so focused on our surrogate – in awe at her concentration, her period of quiet followed by what sounded like a roar – I forgot to look down until I heard our baby’s cry,” Dunham wrote.

“’Hello,’ I said. ‘I’m your mama. You … you look nothing like I thought you would, but exactly right. We’ve been waiting for you, do you know that? It was so nice of you to come.’” Lena Dunham, writer and actress

Dunham went on to describe herself as feeling bashful and dizzy with joy. The essay and her recent book, Famesick, mark a significant milestone in her personal life as she steps into motherhood.