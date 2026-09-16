Hayao Miyazaki Film Retrospective Comes to Spain with €3.90 Tickets

Starting this weekend, film enthusiasts in Córdoba can experience a rare theatrical retrospective dedicated to Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki. Organized by mk2 Cines at mk2 El Tablero, the six-week program screens iconic animated masterpieces on the big screen for just €3.90 per ticket, or €2.89 for loyalty cardholders, running from September 19 through October 25.

The Bottom Line The Event: A six-film retrospective celebrating Hayao Miyazaki’s cinematic legacy at mk2 El Tablero in Córdoba.

A six-film retrospective celebrating Hayao Miyazaki’s cinematic legacy at mk2 El Tablero in Córdoba. The Timeline: Running across six consecutive weekends from September 19 to October 25, aligning with the upcoming Princess of Asturias Awards.

Running across six consecutive weekends from September 19 to October 25, aligning with the upcoming Princess of Asturias Awards. The Pricing: Standard tickets are priced at €3.90, dropping to €2.89 for loyalty club members, according to ABC.

Tracing 26 Years of Animation History on the Big Screen

Cultural events of this scale rarely offer such an accessible entry point to masterworks that defined contemporary global animation. Spanning 26 years of visionary storytelling, the curated lineup charts the creative evolution of Hayao Miyazaki from the epic fantasy of the late nineties straight through to his most recent Academy Award-winning triumphs.

Here is the kicker: unlike standard repertory screenings that often command premium ticket prices, mk2 Cines has slashed admission down to €3.90 across national participating venues, including sites in Madrid and Toledo. Members of the cinema’s loyalty scheme enjoy an even sharper discount at €2.89, turning what could be an expensive cinematic outing into an inclusive community celebration.

The Royal Recognition Driving the Córdoba Retrospective

This localized cinematic showcase is not happening in a vacuum. The retrospective directly coincides with Studio Ghibli receiving the prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities. Announced by the Princess of Asturias Foundation, the honor recognizes the studio—cofounded by Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki in 1985—for embedding universal values of empathy, tolerance, and environmental stewardship into the global cultural consciousness.

With the official award ceremony scheduled for October 23 in Oviedo, the timing of the Córdoba screenings creates a synchronized cultural wave across Spain. Audiences sitting in the dark at mk2 El Tablero will watch masterpieces unfold just days before the royal accolade is formally presented to the studio.

Screening Schedule and Dual-Language Accessibility

Exhibition strategy matters when dealing with multi-generational IP. To accommodate both family audiences and purists, mk2 El Tablero has structured its weekend time slots carefully. Saturday and Sunday morning sessions at 12:00 feature Spanish-dubbed prints, while Sunday evening screenings at 20:00 offer the original Japanese audio tracks with Spanish subtitles (VOSE).

Hayao Miyazaki Retrospective Schedule at mk2 El Tablero Film Title Release Year Screening Dates La princesa Mononoke 1997 September 19 – 20 El viaje de Chihiro 2001 September 26 – 27 El castillo ambulante 2004 October 3 – 4 Ponyo en el acantilado 2008 October 10 – 11 & 12 (Extra) El viento se levanta 2013 October 17 – 18 El chico y la garza 2023 October 24 – 25

Notice the inclusion of an extra Monday screening on October 12, which marks a national holiday in Spain, ensuring that holiday moviegoers do not miss out on Ponyo en el acantilado. But the math tells a different story regarding the sheer cinematic weight of the bookends: starting with the sweeping environmental battle of 1997’s La princesa Mononoke and culminating with 2023’s El chico y la garza—the master’s return to feature films after a decade that secured his Oscar for Best Animated Feature—the retrospective encapsulates more than two decades of unrivaled artistic execution.

Why Theatrical Reissues Resonate in an On-Demand Era

As major entertainment conglomerates continue shifting their libraries toward exclusive streaming retention, theatrical windows for catalog titles have transformed into rare events. Audiences are hungry for communal viewing experiences that validate their deep fandoms. Offering these films on the silver screen for less than the price of a streaming monthly subscription proves that physical exhibition spaces still hold immense cultural currency.

Photo: abc.es

Tickets are currently on sale through the official mk2 Cines digital ticketing portal for the Córdoba location and sister venues. As the autumn leaves fall across Andalusia, Miyazaki’s hand-drawn skies and soaring spirits are ready to reclaim their rightful place: towering over an enraptured audience in the dark.