Global Gas Supply Squeeze Likely to Persist Until Next Summer

Global natural gas markets face a prolonged supply squeeze that will persist until at least next summer, driven by constrained liquefied natural gas exports from the Persian Gulf and Europe’s aggressive inventory replenishment. According to the International Gas Union, this structural tightness threatens to trigger sustained demand destruction and keeps upward pressure on utility costs across major economies.

The Bottom Line Pricing Pressures: Benchmark European gas prices surged past 80 euros per MWh in September, prompting major financial institutions like Goldman Sachs to revise winter averages upward to roughly $80 per MWh.

Benchmark European gas prices surged past 80 euros per MWh in September, prompting major financial institutions like Goldman Sachs to revise winter averages upward to roughly $80 per MWh. Supply Deficits: Persian Gulf LNG exports remain severely depressed at an estimated 15% to 25% of pre-conflict levels following regional escalations involving Iran, Israel, and the United States in early 2026.

Persian Gulf LNG exports remain severely depressed at an estimated 15% to 25% of pre-conflict levels following regional escalations involving Iran, Israel, and the United States in early 2026. Energy Substitution: European utilities are responding to the price shock by pivoting away from gas, with coal consumption projected to climb by as much as 25% over the next six months.

The Persian Gulf Bottleneck and European Storage Realities

Menelaos Ydreos, secretary general of the International Gas Union—an industry association representing 90% of the world’s gas producers—stated that the market is actively pricing in a prolonged conflict footprint in the Middle East. With regional LNG shipments from the Persian Gulf trapped at a fraction of their historical baseline, the deficit has forced consuming nations into aggressive bidding wars.

Here is the math: over the 30 days leading to September 24, European benchmark natural gas prices added more than 17%, according to data compiled by EnergyRiskIQ. This velocity pushed spot prices to three-year highs of 80 euros per MWh. To secure fuel ahead of the official heating season, European buyers have consistently outbid counterparts in Asia, forcing a structural redirection of international cargo vessels.

Yet the balance sheet tells a different story regarding long-term structural shifts. While European utilities scramble to fill storage caverns, a recent report from Global Energy Monitor indicates that countries across Southeast Asia continue to construct gas-fired power generation facilities and expand LNG import terminals. This capital expenditure suggests that current regional demand dips may prove cyclical rather than permanent.

Macroeconomic Revisions and the Goldman Sachs Outlook

Financial institutions are adjusting their econometric models to reflect the protracted supply shock. Goldman Sachs has recalibrated its winter forecasts, noting that European prices could theoretically moderate from approximately 70 euros per MWh down to 50 euros per MWh only if Persian Gulf outflows experience a material recovery. However, given the slim statistical probability of an immediate normalization in the Strait of Hormuz, the bank’s commodity analysts now model European gas prices to average 70 euros per MWh—equivalent to roughly $80—through the winter heating season.

Samantha Dart, co-head of Global Commodities Research at Goldman Sachs, explained the mechanics of the redirection flow:

“Exports of LNG from the Persian Gulf are still only at an estimated 15%–25% of their levels from before the outbreak of war between Iran and the US and Israel in February 2026. In the absence of an improvement in exports through the Strait of Hormuz, European gas prices need to increase in order to outcompete importers of LNG elsewhere in the world.”

If buyers in competing regions are priced out of the spot market, those uncommitted cargoes naturally gravitate toward European receiving terminals, albeit at a heavy fiscal penalty to industrial end-users.

Industrial Adaptation and Regulatory Headwinds

The financial strain of high-priced gas is accelerating a tactical reversal in the European power generation mix. According to recent Reuters reporting, European coal consumption by utilities could expand by as much as 25% over the next six months as operators abandon uneconomic gas turbines in favor of cheaper solid fuels. This operational pivot directly challenges broader decarbonization mandates.

Compounding these supply vulnerabilities are upcoming regulatory shifts. The European Union has ratified a comprehensive ban on Russian LNG imports scheduled to take effect in January. This policy change will redirect supplies originating from Yamal LNG toward Asian markets, potentially at a discount, thereby tightening the Western supply perimeter even further. Industry associations caution that heavy-handed regulatory compliance frameworks risk alienating primary suppliers.

Metric / Indicator Previous Estimate Current Forecast (Q3 2026) European Winter Gas Price Range €30 – €60 / MWh €70 (~$80) / MWh average Persian Gulf LNG Export Capacity Pre-war baseline 15% – 25% operational Projected European Coal Utility Use Baseline operational Up to +25% over 6 months 30-Day Benchmark Price Change Stable baseline More than 17% (as of Sept 24)

Addressing the regulatory burden, Ydreos emphasized the need for pragmatism from Brussels policymakers:

“We’re for regulations, but they have to be achievable, practical and incentivise compliance. If regulations go far beyond that and make it extremely difficult for the industry to comply, they’ll look for other regions to send their product.”

With major exporters such as Qatar voicing friction over stringent supply-chain tracking mandates—specifically regarding emissions reporting—the United States remains uniquely positioned as a primary marginal supplier to Europe, provided domestic production and export infrastructure can absorb the sustained global deficit through the coming year.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.