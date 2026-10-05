Gráinne Seoige: Newsreader reacts to AI deepfake pornography attack

Gráinne Seoige’s distress is palpable in Deepfake Ireland, a Virgin Media One documentary exploring the creation of AI-generated deepfake pornography against female politicians and public figures. The grim film, broadcast on Monday at 9pm, examines how online misogyny affects victims through extortion, nightmares, and a profound loss of personal safety.

The Reality of Deepfake Harassment in Ireland

Over 95 per cent of fake images circulating online target women, turning social media platforms into environments with few consequences for perpetrators.

Victims face severe psychological impacts, including recurring nightmares, extortion, and heightened vulnerability among teenagers.

New EU regulations ban AI “nudifier” apps starting in December 2026, though questions remain regarding practical enforcement.

Gráinne Seoige Recalls Election Campaign Targeting

Gráinne Seoige’s public persona is traditionally that of an understated, sombre newsreader delivering factual updates. However, Deepfake Ireland captures her on the brink of tears as she recalls becoming the victim of deepfake pornography created using artificial intelligence.

The incident occurred while she was canvassing for election in 2024. “It is so sickening that someone could do that to you,” Seoige explains in the Virgin Media One documentary, as reported by irishtimes.com. She believes the manipulated material was politically motivated to diminish and humiliate her among voters who perceived her as a lightweight celebrity candidate.

Gráinne Seoige Opens Up About Deepfake Abuse: ‘The Abuse Scandal of This Century’

The documentary reveals a broader pattern of online abuse where more than 95 per cent of fake images target women. Model and presenter Maria McGuigan, who was also targeted by deepfakers, notes that women are treated as entertainment without consequences.

Deepfake Blackmail Causes Severe Psychological Distress

The trauma extends beyond initial publication into severe psychological distress and extortion. Poet Darragh Fleming recalls being blackmailed over intimate images, noting that teenagers often perceive such crises as world-ending, with scary suicide statistics linked to the practice.

Seoige shares that the ordeal caused nightmares involving faceless men attacking her. This mirrors the experience of Isabella, a 15-year-old secondary school student similarly blackmailed with deepfake images who suffered identical terrifying dreams. “It completely destabilises our sense of safety in the world,” Seoige notes.

Even after initial exposure, the threat persists. During filming, Seoige meets Žilvinas Padolskas of Dublin-based technology firm Ceartas, discovering that further images from her Instagram account had been manipulated by deepfake software.

Impact Area Key Finding from Deepfake Ireland Target Demographics Over 95% of fake, manipulated images online target women. Primary Motivations Targeted harassment, political humiliation, and financial extortion. Regulatory Response EU ban on AI “nudifier” apps scheduled to take effect in December 2026.

EU Ban Faces Difficult Enforcement Hurdles

While the European Union has announced a ban on AI “nudifier” apps designed to create non-consensual intimate imagery, taking effect from December 2026, experts and victims question its efficacy. Changing the law is straightforward, but enforcement across decentralized digital networks presents a monumental hurdle.

Seoige expresses skepticism about whether regulatory measures can fully protect individuals from persistent digital manipulation. “It’s absolutely disgusting,” she states, as reported by irishtimes.com. “It could not be more personal – it’s all about control over women.”