Guayaquil Mayor Aquiles Alvarez returns to prison after surgery

Guayaquil Mayor Returns to Maximum-Security Facility

Guayaquil Mayor Aquiles Alvarez returned to El Encuentro maximum-security prison in Santa Elena during the early hours of Tuesday, October 6, 2026. His pre-dawn transfer followed a hospital discharge after a surgical procedure to treat a gallbladder condition.

The municipal leader’s medical intervention involved a cholecystectomy—the surgical excision of the gallbladder—performed at the Clínica Alcívar in the southern sector of Guayaquil.

Emergency Authorization and Clinical Recovery

According to reports from El Diario, Alvarez was transferred from the El Encuentro penitentiary on Friday, October 2, following an emergency authorization by the National Service of Integral Care for Adult Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI). Ministry of Public Health physicians determined that the patient required specialized secondary or tertiary care for symptomatic gallbladder disease.

Photo: vistazo.com

Following the Friday night procedure, the mayor remained hospitalized over the weekend under medical observation. Once clinical parameters stabilized, medical clearance was granted for discharge.

Pre-Dawn Security Protocol and Public Statement

The operational return to the Santa Elena facility was executed under strict security protocols during the pre-dawn hours. Julio César Cueva, legal counsel for Alvarez, confirmed to Vistazo that the transfer commenced during the early hours of Tuesday. Cueva emphasized that law enforcement and security coordinators deliberately withheld the exact departure schedule in advance to mitigate security risks associated with high-profile prisoner movements.

Aquiles Álvarez returns to the Cárcel del Encuentro after surgery | Televistazo | Ecuavisa

Upon arrival at the prison, Alvarez issued a public statement via social media addressing the medical interruption and his return. As documented by El Diario, the mayor stated, “These have been hours of much concern, but also of feeling the affection, support, and closeness of so many people.” He specifically commended the surgical team and healthcare staff at Clínica Alcívar for their professional care throughout his hospitalization.

Active Judicial Proceedings and Convictions

The medical furlough and subsequent return to custody coincide with active judicial proceedings against the municipal executive. Vistazo notes that Alvarez faces two separate criminal convictions of first instance. In the legal matter designated as the Grillete case, a prison sentence was handed down. In the Triple A case, the court imposed a penalty relating to infractions involving the illegal commercialization of hydrocarbons.

Additionally, a third legal action known as the Goleada case—focused on allegations of illicit asset laundering—remains active within the judicial pipeline. According to coverage from Vistazo, this proceeding is currently situated in the evaluation and trial preparation phase, leaving the mayor’s broader legal standing subject to ongoing appellate and procedural reviews.