Haguenau History Society Launches Unique 2027 Photo Calendar

The Société d’histoire et d’archéologie de Haguenau (Shah) has broken local precedent by publishing its inaugural 2027 calendar titled “Haguenau au fil des rues,” retailing at five euros and featuring original photography alongside historical texts. Spearheaded by president Richard Weibel, the project emerged from a localized 35-copy prototype, expanding into a commercial print run of 400 units following unexpected public demand.

The Bottom Line

Low-Cost Asset Model: Priced accessibly at five euros, the 400-unit print run minimizes inventory risk while testing consumer appetite for localized cultural assets. Cross-Functional Production: Completed in mid-September after approximately 100 hours of labor, the project leveraged internal volunteer assets, including layout assistance by Pascal Plumeré-Schmitt and editorial revisions by Marie-Christine Weibel. Distribution Channel Expansion: Physical distribution is secured across established regional outlets, including La Marge bookstore, Maison de la Presse, and the local tourist office, alongside direct sales channels managed by project contributors.

From Private Prototype to Commercial Print Run

The commercial release follows an initial trial run over the winter holiday season. Marie-Antoinette Klein, a member and guide, collaborated with neighbor and photography enthusiast Annie Plumeré-Schmitt to assemble a prototype titled “Lever les yeux.” Printed in a limited run of 35 copies, the item was intended strictly for friends and family.

Unanticipated public interest altered distribution plans. When local residents began inquiring about purchase opportunities, the project transitioned under the institutional umbrella of Shah. For the 2027 edition, the layout was refined, Annie Plumeré-Schmitt expanded her urban photography routes, and Marie-Antoinette Klein compiled accompanying informational texts.

Editorial Architecture and Historic Localization

Titled “Haguenau au fil des rues,” the 2027 calendar maps a seasonal journey through the municipality, balancing wide architectural captures with close-up details. The publication sequence opens with the Wissembourg gate and concludes at the Fishermen’s tower (tour des Pêcheurs).

Editorial notes integrate localized historical context for residents and visitors. The March entry identifies the female head sculpture above the post office entrance as Germania, the personification of Germany analogous to France’s Marianne. The October page features the hop picker and woodcutter statues by Alfred Martzolff, which ornament the staircase of the Place Schuman college.

Distribution Network and Inventory Management

Finalized in mid-September following roughly 100 hours of design, photography, and copyediting, the 400-copy inventory is distributed through established regional vendors. Stock is available at La Marge bookstore, the Maison de la Presse, and the local tourist office.

Direct-to-consumer purchases are also supported through private channels coordinated by Marie-Antoinette Klein at 1 rue d’Uhlwiller, Richard Weibel at 14 rue des Prémontrés, and Fabienne Atzenhoffer at 32 rue de l’Apothicaire.

“We want to surprise people, so they want to go and check for themselves,” noted Richard Weibel regarding consumer engagement. While inventory levels are capped at 400 units for the initial release, leadership maintains the operational flexibility to execute supplementary print runs if demand outstrips current supply.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.