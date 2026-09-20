HarperCollins Drops David Walliams and Phases Out His Books

The Bottom Line

HarperCollins is actively removing all remaining physical copies, e-books, and audio editions of David Walliams’ 23 children’s titles from retail channels and its website, completely erasing his author page. Photo: uk.news.yahoo.com The publisher originally announced it would not commission new work from Walliams in December 2025 following internal investigations into alleged workplace misconduct involving junior female staff. Talent agency YMU has also quietly dropped Walliams as a client, removing his profile from their official platform as the commercial fallout expands across the British media landscape.

Unraveling a Publishing Empire

For nearly two decades, the partnership between HarperCollins and comedian-turned-author David Walliams looked like an unassailable cash cow. Beginning with his 2008 debut The Boy in the Dress, Walliams churned out 23 children’s books that collectively shifted over 60 million copies worldwide. Titles like Gangsta Granny, Mr Stink, and Ratburger became ubiquitous fixtures in school libraries, book fairs, and bestseller lists across the United Kingdom. But the commercial architecture built around those million-selling titles has imploded with remarkable speed.

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According to trade reports confirmed by outlets including The Times and RTÉ, HarperCollins is not merely refusing new manuscripts—a policy first instituted in December 2025 under the leadership of its new CEO—but is actively scrubbing the backlist. Remaining physical stock is being pulled from shops over time, and digital editions are vanishing from online storefronts. Visitors to the official HarperCollins website will now find that Walliams’ author page and individual title listings have entirely disappeared, matching actions taken previously by cultural partners like the Waterstones Children’s Book Festival, which swiftly removed him from its festival line-up.

The Anatomy of the Corporate Fallout

The publisher’s scorched-earth strategy follows a steady accumulation of off-page controversies and internal investigations. Reports initially surfaced in late 2025 via The Daily Telegraph detailing internal probes into alleged inappropriate behavior by Walliams directed at junior female employees during his tenure with the publishing house. Former employees alleged that internal workplace protocols required staff to work in pairs when interacting with the author and advised against visiting his personal residence.

Photo: thepinknews.com

Here is the kicker: Walliams has forcefully contested the integrity of these internal processes. A spokesperson for the author issued a direct statement addressing the allegations: “David has never been informed of any allegations raised against him by HarperCollins. He was not party to any investigation or given any opportunity to answer questions. David strongly denies that he has behaved inappropriately and is taking legal advice.” Despite these denials, the corporate buffer has completely evaporated. Beyond the publishing house, talent agency YMU has severed representation, quietly scrubbing his profile from their client roster.

Milestone / Entity Timeline / Detail Impact Publishing Partnership Launch 2008 (The Boy in the Dress) Began a 20-year collaboration yielding 23 titles and over 60 million global sales. Initial Publishing Freeze December 2025 HarperCollins announced it would not commission or publish any new books by Walliams. Backlist Removal & Agency Split September 2026 Publisher confirms phasing out all print, e-book, and audio editions; YMU drops representation.

Broader Industry Pressures and Legacy Scrutiny

The dismantling of Walliams’ literary footprint sits within a broader cultural reckoning regarding his decades-long dominance in British entertainment. Long before the publishing fallout, his sketch comedy work with Matt Lucas on BBC hits like Little Britain and Come Fly with Me faced intense retrospective criticism for racist and transphobic tropes, including the use of blackface. Those critiques were amplified when Ofcom research formally classified a controversial Little Britain sketch as explicitly racist and outdated.

David Walliams Book News: HarperCollins Reportedly Drops Back Catalogue

Simultaneously, Walliams’ high-profile television career underwent a seismic fracture in 2022 after leaked audition transcripts from ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent revealed crude, disparaging comments he made about contestants. While Walliams issued an apology for those disrespectful remarks and subsequently settled a lawsuit against production company FremantleMedia in November 2023, the cumulative damage to his mainstream viability proved fatal. Now, with HarperCollins pulling the plug on his entire bibliography, the once-unbreakable empire of a modern children’s literary giant has been systematically dismantled.

What does this mean for the future of backlist management when high-profile authors face corporate exile? Let us know your take in the comments below.