Harry Smith and Siddhi Sundar Launch ‘Creative Executive’ Platform Featuring Will Smith

Harry Smith, brother of Oscar-winning actor Will Smith, has teamed up with former Netflix executive Siddhi Sundar to launch The Creative Executive. Debuting on October 8, the multi-format venture combines a YouTube series with a subscriber-based business platform, featuring interviews and professional development frameworks for entertainment industry creators.
The Bottom Line
- The Founders: The project is co-founded by Harry Smith, former CEO of Smith Global Media, and Siddhi Sundar, a filmmaker and former Netflix executive who spent eight years at the streaming giant.
- Launch Date & Partners: The platform drops on October 8 in partnership with Wispr Flow and executive coaching firm Novus Global.
- First Season: The inaugural nine-episode run features guests including producer Todd Black, Caleeb Pinkett, Chris Spencer, MAJOR., Jon Mone, and a 90-minute closing interview with Will Smith.
Bridging the Industry Gap Through Real-World Experience
A flood of self-proclaimed specialists has emerged from the creator boom, providing interviews, tips, and strategy guides for professional advancement across wellness, beauty, tech, finance, and numerous other industries. A new series is set to launch, focused on helping creative executives succeed. By tapping into their backgrounds, the pair designed a curriculum that bridges artistic talent with business acumen.
“Most of what creatives need to know about business, technology, and media isn’t taught in one place—and the people who’ve succeeded at the highest levels are often the hardest to access,” Smith and Sundar said in a joint statement regarding the venture’s core mission.
Sundar served as head of product innovation research at Netflix, where she spent eight years. She currently works as CTO of Innovative Dreams. Meanwhile, Smith is the former CEO of Smith Global Media and founder of Treyball Development.
From Distribution Economics to AI Workflow Integration
The Creative Executive doubles as a YouTube series and business platform. Accompanying every single one of the nine installments is a subscriber-exclusive learning program created to support founders, artists, and media professionals in scaling enterprises and artistic projects through playbooks, case studies, and structured models. Crucially, the platform includes guidance on how to integrate AI into creative workflows.
The season’s curriculum tackles subjects such as film distribution economics through Smith Global Media, Harry’s varied business interests like real estate development and construction experience, and mentorship.
Inside the Season One Guest Roster
Among the invited guests is Todd Black, whose extensive production credits alongside Will include The Pursuit of Happyness, Emancipation, and Seven Pounds, alongside Fences, the Equalizer franchise, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Magnificent Seven, and numerous other motion pictures.
Jon Mone, former Universal Pictures and Westbrook Studios top executive, speaks on his path from CAA’s mailroom to running major studios. Caleeb Pinkett, who worked on Cobra Kai and After Earth, joins alongside Real Husbands of Hollywood co-creator Chris Spencer and Grammy Award winner MAJOR.
The season culminates in a 90-minute interview with Will Smith. The conversation spans creative partnerships, building a family enterprise, and career longevity.
Project Blueprint and Launch Metrics
|Project Component
|Details & Key Figures
|Platform Type
|Dual-format YouTube series and subscriber-based business platform
|Founders
|Harry Smith and Siddhi Sundar
|Launch Date
|October 8
|Strategic Partners
|Wispr Flow and Novus Global
|Notable Guests
|Will Smith, Todd Black, Caleeb Pinkett, Chris Spencer, MAJOR., Jon Mone
What Comes Next for Emerging Creators
By pairing discussions with educational material, Smith and Sundar are positioning their new platform as an essential toolkit for emerging creatives.
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