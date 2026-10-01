Harry Smith and Siddhi Sundar Launch ‘Creative Executive’ Platform Featuring Will Smith

Harry Smith, brother of Oscar-winning actor Will Smith, has teamed up with former Netflix executive Siddhi Sundar to launch The Creative Executive. Debuting on October 8, the multi-format venture combines a YouTube series with a subscriber-based business platform, featuring interviews and professional development frameworks for entertainment industry creators.

Bridging the Industry Gap Through Real-World Experience

A flood of self-proclaimed specialists has emerged from the creator boom, providing interviews, tips, and strategy guides for professional advancement across wellness, beauty, tech, finance, and numerous other industries. A new series is set to launch, focused on helping creative executives succeed. By tapping into their backgrounds, the pair designed a curriculum that bridges artistic talent with business acumen.

“Most of what creatives need to know about business, technology, and media isn’t taught in one place—and the people who’ve succeeded at the highest levels are often the hardest to access,” Smith and Sundar said in a joint statement regarding the venture’s core mission.

Sundar served as head of product innovation research at Netflix, where she spent eight years. She currently works as CTO of Innovative Dreams. Meanwhile, Smith is the former CEO of Smith Global Media and founder of Treyball Development.