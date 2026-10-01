Kawhi Leonard Responds to Pablo Torre’s Latest Report on Clippers Scandal

Kawhi Leonard Dismisses Pablo Torre’s Boingo Wireless Report Ahead of Toronto Raptors Debut

Kawhi Leonard addressed investigative reporting regarding his former Los Angeles Clippers contract during Toronto Raptors media day on September 30, 2026. Dismissing questions about a $1.9 million Boingo Wireless endorsement deal highlighted by journalist Pablo Torre, Leonard stated he does not follow the coverage and remains unentertained by ongoing salary-cap scrutiny.

The Bottom Line The Core Clash: Kawhi Leonard brushed off new investigative claims from Pablo Torre detailing a $1.9 million Boingo Wireless endorsement arrangement tied to his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard brushed off new investigative claims from Pablo Torre detailing a $1.9 million Boingo Wireless endorsement arrangement tied to his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Response: Speaking at Toronto Raptors media day in September 2026, Leonard asserted he does not follow the reporting and stated, “I’m not entertained by it.”

Speaking at Toronto Raptors media day in September 2026, Leonard asserted he does not follow the reporting and stated, “I’m not entertained by it.” The Fallout: The ongoing scrutiny follows a massive NBA investigation that fined the Clippers $30 million, stripped the franchise of five first-round draft picks, and resulted in federal probes involving Steve Ballmer.

Diving Into the Boingo Wireless Allegations and Camp Pendleton Photo Op

The latest reporting from Pablo Torre’s investigative podcast brought fresh details to light regarding a $1.9 million endorsement agreement between Kawhi Leonard and Boingo Wireless. According to the investigation, a significant portion of that sum—specifically $672,000—was tied directly to a one-hour photo opportunity with members of the U.S. military at Camp Pendleton back in 2022. A former Boingo executive described the financial arrangement as “really gross” in the broadcast, adding fresh fuel to a controversy that has dogged the franchise for months.

This scrutiny arrives in the wake of a sprawling NBA investigation concluding that the Clippers organization violated league salary cap rules. The league penalized the franchise severely, handing down a $30 million fine and stripping the team of five first-round draft picks spanning from 2029 through 2033. Furthermore, Steve Ballmer drew a one-year suspension, while Gillian Zucker and Lawrence Frank also received suspensions.

Weighing the Penalties and Legal Horizon

While the franchise absorbed administrative penalties, the individuals tied to the management of the deal faced direct consequences as well. Leonard was required to pay the NBA $700,000 in restitution for improper benefits provided by the organization. Meanwhile, his former business manager and uncle, Dennis Robertson, was banned from NBA business dealings for five years.

Despite the accumulating weight of the scandal, Leonard has consistently maintained that he was unaware of any salary cap circumvention. During his introductory press conference with the Toronto Raptors after his trade was finally completed, he emphasized looking ahead. “I think the best decision is to move forward and focus on my time being a Toronto Raptor,” Leonard remarked at the time, noting that the past 70 days had already created an unwanted distraction.

Penalty Breakdown from the NBA Investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers Entity / Individual Sanction Imposed Los Angeles Clippers Franchise $30 million fine; forfeiture of five first-round draft picks (2029–2033) Steve Ballmer One-year suspension from the league Kawhi Leonard $700,000 in restitution payments Dennis Robertson Five-year ban from NBA business dealings

Shifting Focus to the Toronto Raptors Locker Room

Faced with questions from Sportsnet’s Michael Grange during media availability, Leonard made his stance on the continuous media cycle explicitly clear. “No, I don’t follow it, you know. I don’t know what to think of it or really expect,” Leonard said. “I’m not entertained by it, so, like I said before, the NBA did their job, the Players Association did their job, and, yeah, I don’t know. I don’t even know what he’s talking about.”

Pablo Torre responds to ESPN's reporting of the Kawhi Leonard/Clippers situation | 9/3/26

Even as investigative work continues—with Torre examining the broader implications and federal prosecutors alongside the Securities and Exchange Commission opening separate investigations into the Clippers—Leonard remains insulated by his new team environment. As Steve Ballmer faces scrutiny from the Department of Justice, the star forward is attempting to channel his energy strictly toward his return to the court in Toronto, leaving the legal battles to unfold far away from the hardwood.