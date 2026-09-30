HELP of Southern Nevada Hosts 27th Annual Tea, Trends and Tranquility Fundraiser

Community members and local philanthropists gathered at the Durango Casino & Resort on Friday, Sept. 25, for HELP of Southern Nevada’s 27th annual Tea, Trends & Tranquility fundraiser. The signature charity event directly supports the nonprofit’s ongoing mission to combat homelessness and expand critical social services throughout the region.

Now in its 27th year, the annual gathering serves as a vital bridge connecting community leaders and advocates with the organization’s core programs. These include comprehensive housing initiatives, workforce development training, and specialized youth and family support networks designed to help vulnerable residents achieve long-term stability.

Organizers emphasized that contributions from attendees, corporate sponsors, and local supporters play a fundamental role in helping individuals secure safe, stable housing. The funding directly connects families with the essential care and resources required as they work to rebuild their lives.

An Afternoon of Community Engagement and Support

Guests attending the Friday afternoon fundraiser enjoyed freshly prepared specialty teas provided by Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf of Las Vegas. The program also featured interactive tarot card readings by Mystic Mona, an extensive silent auction, and a high-profile fashion show highlighting contemporary styles curated by Macy’s Fashion Show.

Beyond the afternoon’s engaging activities, HELP of Southern Nevada paused to honor individuals whose dedication has significantly strengthened the nonprofit. The organization formally recognized three community members for their exceptional leadership, generosity, and sustained commitment to the Southern Nevada community.

Special recognition was also given during the event to Sara Costello and Wendy Hornbuckle, highlighting their dedicated contributions and ongoing support of the nonprofit’s overarching mission. Organizers additionally extended public thanks to the event’s corporate sponsors for their steadfast backing.

Sustaining Local Programs and Services

The annual fundraiser underscores the community-driven model required to address complex social challenges in the region. By bringing together donors and advocates, the event ensures that programs addressing youth stability, family crisis, and job readiness remain funded and accessible.

As the organization looks ahead following its milestone 27th annual gathering, community stakeholders and organizers continue to rely on the backing of local partners to maintain vital housing and workforce pipelines across Southern Nevada.