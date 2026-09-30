Man Arrested for Staging 100 Intentional Right-Turn Accidents in Incheon for Extortion

Between July and September, Incheon Bupyeong Police Station’s traffic investigation team arrested and jailed a suspect, identified as A, for executing roughly 100 intentional traffic collisions targeting right-turning vehicles around Sipjeong Intersection and Yeoruul Intersection in Bupyeong-gu, Incheon. Investigators revealed the scheme netted approximately 60 million won in extortion settlements.

The Bottom Line The Tactic: Suspect A hid in drivers’ blind spots near utility poles and street trees, rushing into crosswalks the moment pedestrian signals turned green to deliberately strike right-turning vehicles.

Suspect A hid in drivers’ blind spots near utility poles and street trees, rushing into crosswalks the moment pedestrian signals turned green to deliberately strike right-turning vehicles. The Scale: Police tracked roughly 100 intentional incidents totaling about 60 million won in extorted settlement payouts, largely transferred through bank accounts.

Police tracked roughly 100 intentional incidents totaling about 60 million won in extorted settlement payouts, largely transferred through bank accounts. The Investigation: While 30 victims are currently confirmed via bank records, authorities estimate up to 70 additional motorists may have fallen prey and are urging public reports.

Mapping the Blind Spots at Sipjeong and Yeoruul Intersections

The operation relied heavily on precise environmental awareness and traffic signal timing. Operating across Sipjeong-dong’s Sipjeong Intersection and Yeoruul Intersection between July and September, the suspect positioned himself carefully out of direct sightlines. By utilizing physical street infrastructure like utility poles and street trees as concealment, A waited until the pedestrian crossing light changed.

The moment vehicles initiated a right turn during the green pedestrian phase, the suspect stepped directly into the path of the moving car to manufacture contact. Most targeted motorists immediately assumed total liability due to strict regulations surrounding pedestrian protection duties at junctions. Rather than reporting the incidents to insurance providers or law enforcement, intimidated drivers complied with bank transfers.

Financial Tracking and the Gambling Motive

Law enforcement scrutiny intensified after financial audits of the suspect’s accounts exposed a repetitive pattern of incoming settlement funds from disparate motorists. Investigators determined that the primary catalyst for the months-long extortion spree was fueling a gambling habit. Bank ledger analysis successfully linked approximately 30 separate victims to direct transfers totaling roughly 60 million won.

However, the math of the ledger suggests a much wider net. Police data indicates the suspect staged close to 100 total accidents over the two-month timeframe. This discrepancy leaves approximately 70 unverified transactions that investigators believe stem from the exact same modus operandi.

Police Appeal and Ongoing Investigation Status

On September 30, the Incheon Bupyeong Police Station formally announced the emergency arrest and subsequent detention of A on habitual extortion and fraud charges. Officials are actively working to reconcile the gap between the 30 confirmed victims and the estimated 100 total offenses.

Representatives from the Bupyeong Police Station traffic investigation team issued a direct public appeal regarding the case. Authorities urged any motorists who navigated the Sipjeong-dong area between July and September and transferred settlement funds following a pedestrian collision while turning right to verify their status. Police confirmed they will maintain a strict enforcement stance against fraudulent schemes exploiting traffic violations.

Bupyeong-gu Intentional Collision Case Metrics (July–September) Metric Category Confirmed Data Estimated / Police Projection Total Estimated Collisions — Approx. 100 instances Estimated Total Extortion Sum — Approx. 60 million won Victims Verified via Bank Records 30 individuals — Potential Unidentified Victims — Approx. 70 individuals

Community Impact and Next Steps for Motorists

The dismantling of this staged accident ring highlights vulnerabilities in how everyday drivers handle minor road conflicts. Motorists caught in sudden urban collisions often panic, fearing heavy administrative penalties or insurance hikes for failing to yield to pedestrians. This fear created a lucrative window for bad actors willing to weaponize traffic laws for quick financial gain.

As the Bupyeong police expand their financial traceback operations, the case serves as a sharp reminder for drivers navigating complex intersection layouts. Authorities ask anyone with matching transaction histories from the summer months to come forward to the Bupyeong station to assist investigators in finalizing the case against the suspect.