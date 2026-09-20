Hideo Kojima Reveals Shock After Sony Cut Funding for Physint

In June, game director Hideo Kojima experienced a sudden career shock when Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) abruptly pulled funding for Physint, the spiritual successor to Metal Gear Solid. Speaking in an exclusive interview with IGN, Kojima revealed that the cancellation left his mind entirely blank, threatening the survival of independent studio Kojima Productions before Microsoft stepped in to secure publishing rights for Xbox.

The Zoom Call That Stunned Kojima Productions

The disruption unfolded mid-year during a scheduled Zoom conference involving Kojima, Kojima Productions president Shinji Hirano, and head of talent development Aki Saito. According to Kojima’s interview with IGN, SIE representatives delivered the final decision without prior warning, stating they could no longer finance the project. The abrupt termination caught the 30-year industry veteran completely off guard, especially given his decades-long relationship with PlayStation leadership figures like Ken Kutaragi and Hirai.

Kojima admitted that the immediate aftermath brought no anger or sadness, but rather an overwhelming existential panic regarding the operational stability of his independent studio. “I couldn’t fully comprehend what they said,” Kojima explained to IGN, noting that his primary concern instantly shifted to the financial health of the company and the livelihood of its roughly 200 employees. Because Kojima Productions operates entirely on a project-by-project contract model—running concurrent development pipelines for OD and Physint—losing a primary funding partner jeopardized commercial viability and risked triggering a default on business loans secured after the launch of Death Stranding.

Protecting Talent and Avoiding the Shadow of P.T.

Fearing a repeat of the cancellation trauma associated with P.T., Kojima kept the cancellation confidential from his broader workforce for three days while he and his core executives strategized. He faced the grim prospect of laying off specialized talent recruited from major companies specifically to build Physint. Instead of abandoning the intellectual property, Kojima locked himself in his office to expand the game’s conceptual design documents, determined to prove that independent studios can scale massive transmedia projects.

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Kojima rejected traditional publisher pitching methods. Instead of shopping a raw game vertical slice, he pitched Physint as an expansive multi-format intellectual property encompassing cinema, television, anime, and music. This broader vision caught the attention of Microsoft and newly appointed Xbox chief Asha Sharma, who offered both financial backing and robust technical engineering support.

Inside the Microsoft Pivot and Ongoing Engine Evaluations

The partnership with Xbox provided an immediate lifeline, allowing Kojima Productions to reassign team members temporarily without issuing a single layoff. Core development on Physint weathered the transition smoothly because the project was still heavily anchored in early-stage prototyping. Kojima confirmed that he remains deeply immersed in world-building, scenario writing, script iteration, and initial actor scanning.

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Technical architecture decisions remain fluid. Kojima noted that his team is still actively running technical experiments across multiple development environments.

“We are an independent company, so there is no corporate funding behind us,” Kojima emphasized, clarifying that economic survival relies entirely on executing sequential project contracts. While Sony did not follow up with formal explanations regarding budgetary concerns, missed milestones, or the commercial performance of past titles—topics addressed in a Bloomberg report—Kojima Productions asserted in a formal corporate statement its strong, profitable financial standing, and the studio’s immediate future now rests firmly under the Xbox publishing umbrella.

The 30-Second Verdict

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