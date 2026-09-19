Hideo Kojima’s Physint Casts IT Star Bill Skarsgård and More

Bill Skarsgård, known for playing the clown Pennywise in the Stephen King film adaptation IT, has joined the cast of Hideo Kojima’s upcoming tactical action-espionage game, Physint. Announced by Kojima during the Xbox event at Tokyo Game Show on September 19, 2026, Skarsgård joins a confirmed ensemble featuring Charlee Fraser, Don Lee, and Minami Hamabe.

The Star-Studded Cast Behind Kojima’s Next Espionage Project

Hideo Kojima’s penchant for cinematic choreography and high-profile Hollywood casting continues to shape his development pipeline. Physint, an espionage project originally associated with Sony before shifting to Xbox, now boasts a four-person star roster. Alongside Bill Skarsgård are Australian model and actress Charlee Fraser, recognized for her work in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga; South Korean-American actor Don Lee, known for Train to Busan and The Roundup; and Japanese actress Minami Hamabe, who starred in Godzilla Minus One and the upcoming Godzilla Minus Zero, according to announcements made at Tokyo Game Show 2026.

The inclusion of these notable actors helps explain the financial scale of the production. Industry speculation surrounding a casting call first emerged in April, pointing to the substantial budget required for likeness rights and motion-capture performances.

Ecosystem Dynamics: From Sony to Xbox Integration

The transition of Physint to Xbox marks a notable shift in platform strategy. Kojima appeared enthusiastic during the Xbox presentation, signaling that the partnership allows him to execute his creative vision without the constraints he faced under Sony.

Furthermore, the project ties back into broader cinematic connections. Bill Skarsgård previously appeared in the horror film Barbarian, directed by Zach Cregger—who is currently directing the video game adaptation of Resident Evil. This convergence of gaming and cinematic talent underlines Kojima’s ongoing effort to bridge interactive entertainment with traditional filmmaking disciplines.

What to Expect Next in Development

Kojima Productions has not yet shared detailed gameplay mechanics, engine specifications, or release windows for Physint. However, the studio has promised to reveal additional casting updates and production insights in subsequent announcements.