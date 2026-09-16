HONOR Magic V6 Ultra-Thin Foldable Phone to Launch in Taiwan in October

The Honor Magic V6 foldable smartphone, featuring an ultra-thin design measuring just 8.75mm folded and 4mm unfolded, has passed Taiwan’s NCC certification under model number PNM-N49.

Hardware Architecture and the Quest for Absolute Thinness

According to official product specifications, the white variant of the HONOR Magic V6 achieves a folded thickness of only 8.75mm. When fully opened, the profile drops to a remarkable 4mm, making it the slimmest large-format foldable device currently on the global market.

Underneath that slender frame sits Qualcomm’s cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform. Powering this silicon is Honor’s fifth-generation silicon-carbon battery chemistry, which yields an impressive 6,600mAh capacity without compromising the chassis depth. Local testing details from regulatory filings confirm that the Taiwanese retail variant, slated for an October release, ships with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, while supporting 80W wired fast charging and 66W wireless fast charging.

Display Durability and Advanced Materials

Honor addresses this by deploying a 6.52-inch external cover screen protected by a new Jingang Giant Rhino glass infused with a 5,600-nitride silicon coating. This composition earns the outer panel an SGS five-star drop resistance rating.

On the internal side, the 7.95-inch flexible display panel utilizes ultra-thin glass supported by a redesigned hinge mechanism. According to technical disclosures from the launch events, this new assembly reduces crease depth by roughly 44% compared to previous generations, securing an official SGS anti-crease certification. Furthermore, the internal panel integrates a silicon nitride anti-reflective coating designed to suppress surface reflection rates by approximately 1.5%.

Market Positioning and Taiwan Ecosystem Expansion

The upcoming October rollout marks a strategic milestone for the brand. This launch represents Honor’s very first foldable smartphone released directly in the Taiwan market, serving as a beachhead for the company’s broader high-end portfolio expansion during the latter half of 2026. Telecommunications partner Far EasTone recently hosted a specialized hardware preview event, letting consumers inspect both the flagship folding hardware and the experimental Robot Phone firsthand ahead of commercial availability.

Photo: today.line.me

While official retail pricing has not yet been finalized by corporate offices, the hardware specifications and regulatory clearance confirm that the launch is moving forward as planned.