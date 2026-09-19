Houthis Claim Missile and Drone Attacks on Riyadh and Saudi Military Base

Yemeni Houthi rebels launched a wave of ballistic missile and drone attacks targeting the Saudi capital of Riyadh and military infrastructure in southern Saudi Arabia this week. The strikes follow a rapid insurgent offensive in western Yemen that has displaced tens of thousands and reshaped regional dynamics.

I am Omar El Sayed. From our international desk here at Archyde, we watch how localized territorial shifts in places like Yemen quickly ripple outward to rattle global energy markets and test regional defense pacts. Earlier this week, the airspace above Riyadh lit up with explosions after air defense alerts echoed across the capital, marking a dramatic escalation in a conflict that many hoped had settled into a durable diplomatic lull.

Missiles Strike the Saudi Capital as Frontlines Shift

Explosions shook the Saudi capital near the international airport on Sunday, according to local residents and international reporting from agencies like RFI and Le Figaro. The ballistic missile and drone assault was quickly claimed by the Houthi movement, who framed the bombardment as a direct retaliation against the Saudi-led military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Here is why that matters for regional stability. These strikes did not happen in a vacuum. They follow a lightning offensive by pro-Iranian Houthi fighters across western Yemen that left hundreds dead and forced roughly 76,000 people to flee their homes since July, according to United Nations figures. The insurgents seized the strategic port city of Mokha, advanced along the Red Sea coast, and solidified their grip on the Bab el-Mandeb strait—a vital maritime chokepoint through which global commercial traffic flows toward the Suez Canal.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree stated on X that the coordinated drone and missile strikes targeted weapons depots and command-and-control centers at the Sharurah military base near the southern Saudi border. Meanwhile, the Saudi Civil Defence reported that two individuals sustained injuries after a projectile landed in the southern border region of Jiza.

The Diplomatic Fallout and Washington’s Retuctance

The sudden resurgence of cross-border warfare places immense political pressure on Riyadh. But there is a twist in how international allies are responding to the renewed violence.

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According to reporting from the American online outlet Axios, Mohammed bin Salman placed two phone calls to U.S. President Donald Trump last week to urge direct American military intervention against the Yemeni fighters. Trump demurred. Speaking publicly, the U.S. leader noted that the Houthis had conveyed a message asking Washington to stay out of the domestic Yemeni conflict.

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This diplomatic friction exposes the limits of external security guarantees in the Gulf. With Washington hesitant to entangle itself deeper in the Arabian Peninsula, Riyadh finds itself bearing the brunt of Houthi projectile campaigns while simultaneously managing a severe humanitarian influx of refugees toward Aden.

Key Developments in the Resurgent Yemen Conflict Event / Action Location Actor Reported Impact Ballistic Missile & Drone Strikes Riyadh & Sharurah Military Base Houthi Movement Explosions near Riyadh airport; two injured in Jiza region Coastal & Territorial Advance Mokha & Bab el-Mandeb Strait Houthi Forces Consolidated control over Red Sea shipping lanes; ~76,000 displaced since July Government Counter-Raids Taëz Province & Red Sea Coast Saudi-backed Yemeni Forces Airstrikes targeting insurgent supply routes and positions

What This Means for Global Supply Chains

Whenever conflict flares near the Bab el-Mandeb strait, shipping boardrooms from London to Singapore take immediate notice. Nearly all Europe-bound trade traversing the Suez Canal relies on the security of these narrow waters.

Yémen : les Houthis revendiquent de nouvelles attaques en Arabie Saoudite • FRANCE 24

The combination of Houthi maritime blockades targeting oil tankers and high-profile strikes against Saudi infrastructure injects a fresh premium into global energy markets. Insurers reassess maritime risk, freight carriers contemplate costly detours around the Cape of Good Hope, and foreign investors recalibrate their exposure to Gulf stability.

Diplomats are now scrambling to revive stalled peace frameworks before the humanitarian toll—compounded by thousands of new refugees arriving in Aden—spirals completely out of control. As the smoke clears over Riyadh, the fundamental question remains whether regional diplomacy can catch up to the speed of the battlefield.

How do you view the international community’s response to these shifting alliances in the Gulf? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.