Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro Review: Premium Hardware, Limited Software

The Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro is a titanium-clad, 46mm smartwatch featuring a 3,000-nit AMOLED display, dual-band GPS, and up to two weeks of battery life.

Titanium Build and the Hardware Evolution

Physically, the Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro is remarkably difficult to distinguish from its predecessor, the Watch GT 6 Pro. According to hardware specifications, it retains the exact millimeter dimensions, dual-button layout, and 1.47-inch AMOLED screen footprint of the prior model. Yet, Huawei updated the color palette with striking green, yellow, and black strap variations while maintaining an aerospace-grade titanium alloy chassis, nanometer-scale ceramic backplate, and scratch-resistant synthetic sapphire crystal protecting the 466×466 pixel panel.

The device tips the scales at 55.5 grams without its strap. The EasyCross mechanism replaces traditional loops by sliding the excess strap length underneath the shorter band segment, thinned down structurally to prevent wrist pressure points or accidental slippage.

Durability remains a standout engineering achievement. The watch carries an IP69 ingress protection rating, rated for professional freediving down to 40 meters. Under the hood, the 867 mAh energy cell delivers extraordinary longevity. Real-world testing confirms that with the Always-On Display (AoD) active, continuous pulse and SpO2 tracking, incoming smartphone notifications, and frequent GPS-mapped outdoor workouts, the device comfortably clears seven days on a single charge. Disabling AoD and relying on gesture-wake routinely stretches that operating window to 12 or 14 days, matching Huawei’s maximum 21-day endurance claims under power-saver profiles.

Display Brightness and Sensor Precision

Visibility under harsh midday sun is a frequent bottleneck for wearable technology. The Watch GT 7 Pro tackles this by pushing its AMOLED screen to a peak 3,000-nit luminance ceiling, measured using a specialized 30 percent APL (Average Picture Level) test framework. While this metric represents localized peak output rather than an all-white full-screen sustained draw, outdoor readability is exceptionally sharp.

On the sensor front, the TruSense architecture integrates an optical heart rate monitor, peripheral capillary oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, dermal temperature sensing, a barometric altimeter, and single-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) electrodes. Dual-band GPS positioning leverages the antenna topology of previous generations, yielding precise route tracking during trail running and cycling sessions, with only minor, acceptable positioning drift observed during urban navigation tests.

Software Stagnation and Delayed Ecosystem Features

Despite robust underlying hardware, the software layer running HarmonyOS 6.1 reveals significant friction. While the interface is fully compatible with both iOS and Android via the Huawei Health companion app, several highly publicized features remain absent or heavily restricted at launch. For instance, the newly promoted Morning Brief feature and the AI-powered Workout Insights suite were either missing or entirely inaccessible during hands-on testing.

Photo: androidportal.hu

Furthermore, metrics like the newly introduced Readiness (Fizikai felkészültség) score—calculated from sleep quality, heart rate variability, and previous caloric expenditure—suffer from architectural rigidity. Once calculated statically each morning, the Readiness score remains entirely fixed throughout the day. It fails to dynamically factor in subsequent midday stressors or restorative periods, rendering the afternoon data largely obsolete.

Customization limits persist as a stubborn pain point within the HarmonyOS environment.

The Verdict for Consumers and Enterprise Users

The Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro delivers an exceptional industrial design paired with industry-leading battery stamina, making it a powerful tool for endurance athletes and outdoor enthusiasts who prioritize physical build quality over deep smart-watch app ecosystems.