Hurricane Polo in the Pacific Ocean considered one of the strongest storms ever

Hurricane Polo reached Category 5 strength over the Pacific Ocean off Mexico’s southwestern coast on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, bringing maximum sustained winds of 265 km/h. While forecasters expect the storm to remain offshore without making landfall, authorities have issued severe weather alerts for coastal flash flooding, heavy rainfall, and life-threatening surf.

Record-Breaking Intensification in the Pacific Basin

Hurricane Polo developed into one of the most powerful Pacific cyclones in decades before slightly fluctuating in strength. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami described Polo as an extremely dangerous system, noting that its core winds reached speeds comparable to only a few regional storms in recent decades, primarily Hurricane Patricia in 2015.

Photo: yahoo.com

The rapid escalation caught meteorologists off guard. The National Hurricane Center noted in a report that the speed with which Polo built power over a 24-hour period was truly remarkable.

Atmospheric scientists point directly to ongoing climate dynamics as the engine behind the storm’s explosive growth. Philip Klotzbach, a research scientist in the department of atmospheric science at Colorado State University, attributed the intensification to a super El Niño event, which has warmed ocean waters and established wind patterns that serve as prime fuel for tropical cyclones.

Hurricane Polo Rapidly Intensifies to Category 5 Near Mexico Coast

Coastal Preparations and Flood Risks Across Mexican States

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum indicated that meteorological experts do not expect the hurricane to make direct landfall. However, outer bands continue to lash the coastline. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 65 kilometres from the storm’s center, while tropical storm-force winds reach outward up to 169 kilometres, according to the National Hurricane Center.

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The threat of heavy rainfall has triggered widespread warnings across multiple regions. Guerrero and Michoacán states face forecasts of eight to 15 centimetres of rain, elevating the risk of flash flooding and mudslides in steep terrain. Lighter precipitation is expected along coastal portions of Oaxaca, Colima, and Jalisco.

Authorities have mobilized across the impact zone to protect residents and tourists. Local schools suspended classes, and the Mexican navy closed ports in Guerrero and Michoacán while urging civilians and fishermen to exercise extreme caution.

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In the coastal city of Lázaro Cárdenas, residents watched heavy waves crash against the shore. Concepción López Villegas hurried to secure her seaside restaurant as the surf began lapping at the foundations.

And of course, we're sad because it's our heritage, our legacy that from one moment to another could be destroyed, López Villegas added.

International Advisories and the Broader Pacific Season

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued a formal weather alert urging citizens to avoid coastal waters and adhere strictly to local safety directives.

Even if the storm does not make direct landfall, heavy rain may produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides. U.S. Embassy in Mexico, via Yahoo

Polo marks the third Category 5 hurricane of the Pacific season, following Genevieve and Lowell earlier in the year. Meanwhile, a second Pacific system, Hurricane Odalys, strengthened from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h, though it remains far from land at over 2,000 kilometres southwest of the Baja California peninsula and poses no immediate threat.

Hurricane Polo reaches Category 5 strength in the Pacific Ocean

Three Pacific Hurricanes Form as El Niño Fuels Rare Storm Cluster

While the Pacific basin experiences active tropical development driven by El Niño conditions, the Atlantic basin has recorded no hurricanes so far this year, marking the longest start to a season without a hurricane.

Forecasters anticipate that Polo will complete a sharp turn to the northwest before tracking in a west-northwestward direction over the open ocean through the remainder of the week, while tropical storm conditions remain expected along the coasts of Guerrero, Michoacan, and Colima from Wednesday into Thursday.