Iran War Updates: Tanker attacked in Strait of Hormuz as Trump weighs big decision

President Donald Trump stated in an interview with Axios that he faces a big decision regarding whether to launch a new major offensive against Iran’s ruling regime, noting that Anything could happen with me, according to The Times of India. Trump is approaching a critical juncture on whether to resume large-scale military operations or pursue a deal, having previously paused plans in August following concerns raised by Saudi Arabia and Qatar regarding potential Iranian retaliation.

Trump Weighs Major Decision on Iran Conflict Amid Tanker Attacks

The deliberations come as maritime incidents continue in the Strait of Hormuz. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile near the strait, damaging the vessel’s engine room and sparking a fire that was later extinguished, with the crew reported safe, as detailed by Yahoo News. Additionally, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for halting a Togo-flagged tanker over what it termed an illegal passage through the waterway, accusing the U.S. military of inciting the crossing, according to The Times of India and CBS Austin.

UN Reports Deadly Missile and Airstrikes on Civilians

U.S. Blockade, Sanctions, and the Disputed Iran-Oman Deal

The U.S. has maintained a naval blockade on Iranian ports and continued efforts to increase tanker traffic through the narrow maritime passage. According to The New York Post, a U.S. official dismissed a purported agreement between Iran and Oman to share revenue and control shipping fees in the strait as not even close to done and legally meaningless while the American blockade remains active. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Operation Economic Outcast to penalize nations maintaining business ties with Tehran, compounding severe economic pressures inside Iran that have sparked long fuel lines at gas stations.

Photo: nypost.com

South Korea Eyes US-North Korea Talks and Rules Out Hormuz Combat Deployment

President Trump stated that the strait remains open to all commercial traffic except vessels coming from or heading to Iran, and noted he is not eager to restart formal peace talks. Meanwhile, Trump’s core demands remain focused on requiring Iran to destroy its highly enriched uranium to prevent the development of nuclear weapons.

Diplomatic Meetings and International Developments

On the diplomatic front, Trump is scheduled to meet with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, according to CBS Austin. Trump stated he wants to hear directly from regional leaders about the war and its upcoming phase. When asked if he would meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, Trump remarked that he may, as reported by CBS Austin.

Photo: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Trump Moves Ahead With F-35 Jet Sales to Saudi Arabia Despite Intelligence Concerns

Concurrently, a United Nations-commissioned fact-finding mission released a report stating there are reasonable grounds to believe the United States committed war crimes during two February 28 strikes in Iran, including a missile strike on a primary school in Minab and an airstrike in Lamerd. The Trump administration has not accepted responsibility for the school strike, while U.S. Central Command has denied responsibility for the Lamerd strike, per CBS Austin.