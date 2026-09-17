Israel and Morocco Agree to Open Embassies and Upgrade Diplomatic Ties

Marking the sixth anniversary of the diplomatic breakthrough, Israel, Morocco, and the United States held a trilateral summit in New York City on September 16, 2026. Convened by top diplomats including Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, the meeting resulted in an agreement to upgrade diplomatic missions to full embassies and reinstate direct flights.

A Diplomatic Upgrade on the Accords’ Anniversary

Six years after the initial signing of the historic Abraham Accords, foreign ministers from Israel and Morocco gathered in New York alongside U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz to signal a renewed regional commitment. The trilateral meeting was designed to push past three years of heavy regional strains caused by the Gaza conflict. Both nations agreed to elevate their diplomatic ties to full embassies and exchange official ambassadors.

Here is why that matters right now. Despite the geopolitical friction that tested Middle Eastern and North African alliances since 2023, Rabat and Jerusalem are actively clearing administrative hurdles to normalize everyday state-to-state operations. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar noted during the summit that Morocco holds a very special place in this vision, emphasizing deep historical roots between the Moroccan and Jewish peoples.

Rebuilding Air Corridors and Economic Ties

Beyond the symbolic exchange of ambassadors, the three governments laid out a concrete timeline for practical integration before the close of 2026. The nations committed to finalizing bilateral agreements on investment protection and the avoidance of double taxation by the end of the year.

Photo: thejakartapost.com

Commercial aviation is also returning to the forefront. Both Israeli and Moroccan airline carriers are scheduled to reinstate direct flights before the year ends, effectively repairing a vital tourism and corporate travel pipeline that stalled during regional hostilities.

Key Deliverables Agreed at the New York Summit (September 2026) Metric / Area Agreed Commitment Target Timeline Diplomatic Status Upgrade missions to full embassies and exchange ambassadors Immediate / Ongoing Aviation Prompt reinstatement of direct flights by national carriers Before end of 2026 Economic Pacts Finalize investment protection and double taxation treaties By end of 2026 Western Sahara U.S. and Israel reaffirm recognition of Moroccan sovereignty Reaffirmed Sept 2026

The Western Sahara Anchor and Global Geopolitics

The trilateral joint statement also tackled deeply contested territorial realities. Washington and Jerusalem explicitly reaffirmed their recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory. They backed Morocco’s autonomy proposal as the only basis for resolving a dispute that has involved the Polisario Front and neighboring Algeria.

Photo: allisraelnews.com

But there is a catch on the international stage. While Israel and the United States maintain this stance, the United Nations continues to view the territory’s final status as formally unresolved.