Italy Arbovirus Update: Dengue, Chikungunya, and West Nile Virus Cases Rise

Public health authorities in Italy have recorded rising case counts for vector-borne arboviruses, registering 265 confirmed cases of dengue, 25 cases of chikungunya, and 594 human cases of West Nile virus according to recent epidemiological data tracked through early September. The surveillance reports emphasize active local transmission alongside travel-associated infections.

As summer vector activity peaks across Southern and Central Europe, clinical surveillance systems managed by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) are tracking the geographic expansion of mosquito-borne pathogens. For clinicians and public health practitioners, managing these overlapping arboviral threats requires distinguishing between travel-acquired infections and indigenous vectors.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Arboviruses are viruses spread by arthropods like mosquitoes, meaning prevention relies heavily on stopping bites and reducing standing water breeding sites.

West Nile virus poses the highest severe neurological risk in this group, particularly for older adults, with hundreds of neuroinvasive cases reported in Italy.

Dengue and chikungunya cases in Italy remain largely driven by travel to endemic tropical regions, though autochthonous (locally acquired) transmission requires aggressive local vector control.

Epidemiological Breakdown of Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika

Data compiled by the national surveillance system from January 1 to September 8 record 265 confirmed dengue cases. Among these, 24 are autochthonous—meaning the transmission occurred locally without travel history—while the remainder are tied to international travel, with 56% involving exposure in the Maldives.

Simultaneously, health officials documented 25 confirmed cases of chikungunya. One of these cases is autochthonous, while travel-associated cases show 42% exposure in the Seychelles. Additionally, three imported cases of Zika virus have been logged. None of these dengue, chikungunya, or Zika cases resulted in fatalities.

To contextualize these vector-borne incursions, public health monitoring draws on historical baselines established across the European Union. For instance, broad vector mapping protocols modeled after past European surveillance frameworks (such as those coordinated via the European Surveillance System, TESSy) highlight how rapidly culicid mosquitoes adapt to regional climate shifts, increasing the footprint of seasonal outbreaks across Mediterranean nations.

West Nile Virus Surge and Neuroinvasive Complications

West Nile virus (WNV) represents the most severe clinical burden in Italy’s current arbovirus landscape. The ISS reports 594 confirmed human WNV infections, a figure tracking close to or slightly above previous seasonal metrics—such as the 582 cases reported by the same point last year.

Photo: ecdc.europa.eu

Of this year’s total, 306 cases manifested as neuroinvasive disease. This category includes 5 imported cases originating from the Maldives, France, Belgium, Greece, and the Netherlands. Furthermore, routine screening identified 81 asymptomatic cases in blood donors, 202 cases presenting as West Nile fever, and 4 cases with other symptoms.

Tragically, 41 deaths have been linked to WNV infections, which includes one fatality from an imported case. The case-fatality rate calculated specifically on autochthonous neuroinvasive forms stands at 13.3%, marking a slight decrease from the 15.0% rate recorded during the same period in the previous year. Viral circulation has been confirmed across 79 provinces spanning 19 regions, up from 75 provinces in the prior bulletin.

Arbovirus Pathogen Total Confirmed Cases Autochthonous Cases Severe / Neuroinvasive Total Deaths Dengue Virus 265 24 N/A (Non-neuroinvasive) 0 Chikungunya Virus 25 1 N/A (Arthralgic/Systemic) 0 Zika Virus 3 0 N/A 0 West Nile Virus 594 306 (Neuroinvasive) 41

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Clinicians must perform differential diagnoses utilizing reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) or serological immunoglobulin M (IgM) enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing.

Photo: europesays.com

Individuals experiencing neurological red flags—such as altered mental status, disorientation, muscle weakness, tremors, or signs of meningeal irritation—require immediate emergency hospitalization.

Blood donation centers maintain rigorous nucleic acid amplification testing (NAT) protocols to screen blood components, ensuring safety for transfusion recipients in regions experiencing active WNV transmission.

References

Chikungunya, dengue, and West Nile: symptoms and treatment – Unomattina 09/17/2025