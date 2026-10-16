Jillaroos Praise Fetu Samoa After Resilient Second Half Defense

Fetu Samoa earned praise from their Australian counterparts following a 40-0 defeat to the defending champions in their opening pool game at the Rugby League World Cup on Friday night.

Defensive Resilience Spoils Jillaroos Plans

Despite the lopsided scoreboard, the Annetta Nu’ualusala-led Samoan side mounted an impressive defensive resistance in the second half. That grit repeatedly frustrated the Jillaroos and limited their scoring capabilities after the break.

Australia entered halftime with a commanding 28-0 lead. However, the defending champions managed just 12 points across the entire second period of 40 minutes.

Australian captain Isabelle Kelly acknowledged the toughness of the outing after the match. “I would like to congratulate Samoa,” Kelly said, noting that their opponents fought hard all the way through the second spell.

Fetu Samoa captain Annetta Nu’ualusala admitted that her squad anticipated a brutal physical challenge against the tournament heavyweights. “Yeah we knew coming into this game that the Jillaroos were going to give it to us,” Nu’ualusala said post-match.

“They took it out the last few years as well as the last world cup for a reason. You know they the pinnacle of women’s rugby league internationally, so we knew it was going to be tough.”

Backing From Supporters and Standout Performances

Nu’ualusala also expressed gratitude to the supporters who backed the team through demanding defensive stretches. “You know our supporters pick us up when we needed it, especially that back to back defense in that last bit,” she said. “We are really, really grateful for them.”

The second-half surge saw Samoa thwart multiple potential Australian scoring opportunities. Eighteen-year-old winger Freedom Crichton Ropati delivered a standout performance, executing two crucial tackles late in the half to shut down Australian attacks.

While Australia showed flashes of brilliance, their overall execution remained stilted at times, though they secured a clear victory by the final whistle.

Broader Pacific Islands Campaign Underway

The tournament opener for Fetu Samoa followed an earlier dominant 78-4 victory by Toa Samoa over France, launching the Pacific Islands teams’ appearances at the world meet.

Action continues as Port Moresby hosts a double-header on Saturday. The PNG Orchids face France in the women’s competition, followed by the PNG Kumuls taking on Lebanon in the men’s draw. Meanwhile, Tonga opens its campaign against England in Perth on Saturday night.

Round one concludes on Sunday at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, where the women’s Bulikula team from Fiji meets New Zealand, and the Fiji Bati take on the Cook Islands.