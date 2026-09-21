Job Opening: Technical Clerk at Iniziative di Prevenzione (Elba)

Iniziative di Prevenzione S.R.L. is growing. Operating directly on the island of Elba, the risk assessment firm is actively seeking a technical employee to expand its professional team.

Elba Risk Assessment Firm Expands Ahead of Deadline

The position is structured as a 20-hour weekly contract under the national collective bargaining agreement (CCNL) for professional studies. It is accompanied by performance-based bonuses and production incentives. Time is short for prospective applicants, with the application window closing strictly on September 30, 2026.

Inside the Modern Compliance Landscape

Mandatory Qualifications and Field Requirements

Applicants must meet a specific baseline of qualifications to reach the interview phase. Candidates are required to possess a valid driver’s license and own a vehicle (auto munito/a)—a strict necessity for conducting field inspections across the island.

The minimum educational requirement is a high school diploma (diploma di maturità). Yet, the firm has established a clear preference for candidates holding university degrees in technical disciplines or possessing documented prior experience in occupational health and safety (sicurezza sul lavoro).

Essential Competencies and Teamwork Expectations

Beyond baseline education and transport, the firm enforces several mandatory competencies:

Proven aptitude for participating in specialized professional training courses.

Strong communication and organizational skills.

Working knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite.

A cooperative attitude geared toward teamwork.

Successful candidates will also benefit from a flexible compensation structure. Depending on individual results, the role includes performance bonuses, production awards, and custom-agreed employee benefits.

How to Submit Your Curriculum Vitae

Candidates must transmit their curriculum vitae directly via email to [email protected] before the September 30, 2026 cutoff.

Further details regarding corporate services and the firm’s operational scope are available directly through the official Iniziative di Prevenzione website.