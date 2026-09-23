John Wilson Opens Low Cinema Micro-Theater in Ridgewood, Queens

John Wilson Opens Low Cinema in Queens and Unveils The History of Concrete

Filmmaker John Wilson, 39, is carving out an idiosyncratic niche in a blockbuster-dominated culture by opening the 42-seat Low Cinema in Ridgewood, Queens, and launching his feature film debut, “The History of Concrete.” Despite operating far off the commercial grid, Wilson’s micro-theater and indie film release are proving that authentic, unvarnished storytelling continues to draw enthusiastic audiences.

The Bottom Line The Venue: Wilson co-owns Low Cinema, a 42-seat micro-theater in Ridgewood, Queens, constructed from defunct theater leftovers and showing eclectic 16 mm reels and VHS tapes.

Wilson co-owns Low Cinema, a 42-seat micro-theater in Ridgewood, Queens, constructed from defunct theater leftovers and showing eclectic 16 mm reels and VHS tapes. The Box Office: Magnolia Pictures released Wilson’s feature debut, “The History of Concrete,” in a single Manhattan theater, where it nearly sold out and grossed $90,000 over its opening weekend.

Magnolia Pictures released Wilson’s feature debut, “The History of Concrete,” in a single Manhattan theater, where it nearly sold out and grossed $90,000 over its opening weekend. The Aesthetic: Wilson rejects Hollywood norms, choosing instead to focus on mundane, unexamined urban subjects—such as potholes, scaffolding, and infrastructure—with support from producer Josh Safdie.

Building a Micro-Theater From the Ground Up

In a landscape dominated by corporate multiplexes and algorithmic streaming, John Wilson is offering something radically tactile. Located in the Ridgewood section of Queens, the Low Cinema operates far off the Ticketmaster map. Co-owned by Wilson, the 42-seat micro-theater was pieced together using the leftovers of defunct movie houses.

Programming at the venue is defiantly old-school. Wilson often runs films on 16 mm reels, alongside a rotating collection of VHS tapes. On a recent September afternoon, the lineup featured two different versions of “Changing Lanes”—the 2002 Ben Affleck feature running alongside a 2025 bike lane documentary—while Wilson dropped off new tape acquisitions including “The Birds,” “Au Revoir Les Enfants,” and “Endless Summer II.” According to Wilson, “People just roll the dice constantly.”

The space also serves a practical purpose for the filmmaker. Wilson mentions that he established the venue partly and perhaps subconsciously to secure a guaranteed screening space for his own motion picture should buyers fail to materialize. As it turns out, self-distribution fallback plans were entirely unnecessary.

From HBO To The Big Screen: The Box Office Reality of Concrete

Wilson’s feature film debut, “The History of Concrete,” opened in just one theater but made an immediate financial splash. Released by Magnolia Pictures, the project grossed $90,000 over its opening weekend at Manhattan’s IFC Center, selling nearly every available seat. It is a striking commercial validation for a filmmaker who consciously resists Hollywood’s prevailing economic wisdom.

“I always wanted to have something that was mine that felt like no one else could make. I got really jaded by the indie film world after a while,” Wilson explains. “I didn’t want to play by any of the same rules.”

Project Platform / Venue Opening Performance / Key Metric “The History of Concrete” IFC Center (Manhattan) via Magnolia Pictures Grossed $90,000 in a single theater over its opening weekend, selling nearly every seat. Low Cinema Ridgewood, Queens A 42-seat micro-theater operating independently with 16 mm and VHS programming. “How To with John Wilson” HBO Docuseries produced by Nathan Fielder exploring idiosyncratic mundane subjects.

Embracing the Mundane and Finding Absurdity in New York

Long before breaking into feature films, Wilson established his distinct directorial voice by walking the streets of New York with a camera. Fresh out of college and naturally timid, he used the city’s streets as a source of free, unlimited production value. His work includes the HBO series “How To with John Wilson,” produced by Nathan Fielder, which turned everyday observations about scaffolding, ear cleaning, and small talk into existential explorations.

The History of Concrete – Official Trailer – A film by John Wilson

Recalling his university days, Wilson notes that participating in collegiate a cappella briefly struck him as the pinnacle of mortification, which ultimately gave him the confidence to attempt anything.

Photo: usnews.com

“The History of Concrete” continues this thematic exploration by examining the second-most used substance in the world—concrete. What began as a domestic frustration when Wilson’s basement flooded quickly expanded into wide-ranging digressions, including encounters with a tattoo preservationist for the dead and a liquor salesperson and rock musician named Jack Macco. According to Wilson, meeting Macco happened during a bleak moment when his camera broke while filming potholes all day, leading to an unexpected year-and-a-half creative partnership.

Backed by producer Josh Safdie—whom Wilson first met in Boston in the early 2000s—the filmmaker continues to prove that audiences are hungry for art that documents what is constantly disappearing. By refusing to conform to conventional industry templates, Wilson has successfully carved out an authentic micro-movie revolution right in the heart of Queens.