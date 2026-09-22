Join the Audience for the New Season of ‘De Ideale Wereld

For fans wanting to experience the satirical VRT Canvas production live, public registration is open for the upcoming season of De ideale wereld.

Inside the Studio Workflow at Woestijnvis

Production for the satirical news program is ramping up at the Woestijnvis facilities in Vilvoorde. The production blends sharp observational humor with fast-paced topical segments, maintaining a rigorous four-night weekly broadcast schedule for VRT Canvas.

Securing a seat in the studio requires navigating a direct digital registration process. Organizers have set the minimum age requirement for attendees at 16 years old. Furthermore, reservations are strictly non-transferable; bookings are only valid for tapings where the ticket holder is physically present. Groups exceeding eight attendees must flag their headcount in the comment section of the booking form to secure contiguous seating.

Familiar Faces Return to the Late-Night Desk

The upcoming season brings back the core ensemble of sidekicks and recurring characters that anchor the show’s satirical format. Regular contributors Lukas Lelie, Bert Janssens, Jade Mintjens, Birgit Aertgeerts, and Willem Leyssens are officially confirmed to return to the studio desks alongside Leyers.

Viewers can also expect the return of recurring broadcast segments featuring fan-favorite character groups, including De zatte wijven, de sociaal incapabele Michiel, and de Drillrappers. Each recurring bit feeds directly into the show’s signature approach to current events, balancing lighthearted absurdity with cultural commentary.

Broadcast Schedule and Ticket Confirmation Protocols

The rollout for the new block of episodes involves specific time slots across VRT Canvas. Official broadcast configurations span multiple days with varying timing structures:

Monday, September 28: 22:15

22:15 Tuesday, September 29: 19:20 and 22:20

19:20 and 22:20 Wednesday, September 30: 19:20 and 22:20

Prospective audience members aiming to attend a live recording must complete their signup online. Crucially, an application is only finalized upon the receipt of an official confirmation email from the production team, guarding against overbooking and ensuring accurate studio capacity management for the Vilvoorde set.