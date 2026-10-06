Josef Andreas Jungmann: New Online Edition of Vatican II Diaries

Decades after the Roman Catholic Church altered its global worship practices during the Second Vatican Council, the personal notebooks of one of its most influential liturgical scholars are opening a fresh window into the turbulent internal debates of the 1960s. The digital publication of these private records, curated through a collaborative effort between the Forschungsinstitut Brenner-Archiv at the University of Innsbruck and the University of Salzburg, reveals a theological insider managing the friction between traditional structures and sweeping reforms.

The documents originate from Josef Andreas Jungmann, a South Tyrolean Jesuit born in Sand in Taufers in 1889 who spent decades teaching at the University of Innsbruck, where he also served as rector in 1953 and 1954. Long before the historic ecclesiastical gathering opened in Rome, Jungmann had established academic prominence through his masterwork on the history of the Mass. Following the publication of that research, he was called to Rome in 1948 to provide expert testimony and later joined the preparatory liturgy commission in 1960. Throughout the council itself, which spanned from 1962 to 1965, he operated as a theological expert, as “Petrius”, and was later involved in the implementation of the liturgical reform.

Beyond the Official Records of Vatican II

While the official acts of the council preserve a polished institutional narrative, Jungmann’s private writings capture the intricate tactical maneuvering behind the scenes. According to Rudolf Pacik, the emeritus professor of the University of Salzburg who serves as editor of the new online edition alongside Markus Ender and Joseph Wang-Kathrein, the diary functions as a valuable mosaic stone for understanding both the era and the theologian himself. Speaking with the APA, Pacik noted that Jungmann expressed himself far more candidly in his private reflections than in his published works.

The manuscripts show that the council developed an intense momentum of its own, defying expectations among some observers who initially anticipated that bishops would merely confirm documents prepared in advance by Vatican authorities. Instead, reform-oriented churchmen and theologians coordinated their strategies within smaller committees, sought out strategic alliances, and lobbied bishops to introduce specific amendments during floor debates. Prominent figures of the German-speaking theological contingent, including Jungmann’s Innsbruck colleague Karl Rahner and Vienna Archbishop Cardinal Franz König, moved within these same interconnected circles.

Expanding Access to Decades of Private Writing

The scope of the newly published collection extends well beyond the active years of the council, running continuously up to 1971. Because the records stretch far past the formal closing of Vatican II, Pacik observed that labeling the collection a mere konzilstagebuch, or council diary, underestimates its broader documentary footprint. Originally jotted down in Gabelsberger shorthand, the manuscripts have now been transcribed into a digital format that offers users a choice between a faithful diplomatic transcription, a modernized reading version, and a synoptic side-by-side comparison complete with information on named persons and historical locations.

The physical papers themselves are preserved as a permanent loan from the Jesuit order within the Brenner-Archiv at the University of Innsbruck. Liborius Lumma, dean of studies at Innsbruck, emphasized that Jungmann’s methodological framework and scientific ethos left an indelible mark on the discipline of liturgical studies worldwide. Even when Jungmann privately harbored reservations about some of the reforms in the course of the council, he maintained that the outcome had to be carried forward together and positively into the life of the church.

The online edition bridges a critical gap for academic researchers and interested members of the public alike, making foundational primary source material accessible without requiring an archive visit in Innsbruck. By pairing historical rigor with modern digital archiving, the project invites a contemporary audience to examine how mid-century scholars systematically reshaped modern worship spaces, vernacular languages, and congregational participation across the global Catholic Church.