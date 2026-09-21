Kinga Duda, Daughter of Former Polish President, Hospitalized After Car Crash Near Kielce

Kinga Duda, daughter of former Polish President Andrzej Duda, was hospitalized late Saturday evening following a single-vehicle traffic collision in the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship. According to local reporting from Onet and regional coverage by Prawy.pl, the 30-year-old was driving a Jaguar when she lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a heavy impact against the roadside energy-absorbing crash barriers.

The Incident Near Kielce

The accident occurred shortly after 9:00 p.m. on September 20, 2026, in the locality of Szewcy on the outskirts of Kielce. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, where preliminary assessments confirmed that the driver was entirely sober at the time of the crash. Following initial evaluations by medical personnel on site, Duda was transported to a nearby hospital for further observation and medical care.

Details regarding the exact nature of her injuries remain limited, though regional outlet Echo Dnia was among the first to detail the specifics of the collision on the Kielecczyzna road network.

Public Profile and Safety Realities on Polish Regional Routes

While investigations by local traffic police continue, no other vehicles were reported to be involved in the Szewcy incident.

Photo: prawy.pl

Moving Forward and Reader Engagement

Incidents like this remind us how quickly normal routines can shift on the road, regardless of sobriety or driving experience. We will continue to monitor regional police updates regarding the infrastructure conditions in Szewcy. What are your thoughts on modern vehicle safety barriers and regional road maintenance? Share your perspective in the comments below.