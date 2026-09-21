New Schlager Releases & CD Tips: Weekly Music Roundup

The development highlights a massive weekly curation of German-language schlager and pop releases, spanning standout tracks from artists like Jasmin, Katrin Fuchs, and Die Grubertaler.

The Bottom Line

Curated Hits: Jasmin takes the Single of the Week title with “Warum denn nicht”, while Katrin Fuchs claims Video of the Week honors with “Kann es sein”.

Jasmin takes the Single of the Week title with “Warum denn nicht”, while Katrin Fuchs claims Video of the Week honors with “Kann es sein”. Seasonal Highlights: Nadine Sieben delivers an Oktoberfest-themed rendition of “Ein Bett im Kornfeld” for autumn playlists.

Unpacking the Weekly Schlager Landscape

The latest cultural rollout showcases an expansive selection of physical releases and digital downloads across the European German-language music market. According to comprehensive industry roundups, physical media remains resilient through dedicated CD projects like Die Grubertaler’s “Bei uns dahoam”—which is notably offered alongside a DVD format—and Bianca Erbe’s “Jetzt erst recht”.

Meanwhile, the download sector is flooded with high-profile singles designed for immediate streaming consumption. Frank Lars steps up with his emotional Popschlager offering “Wenn du diesen Brief liest – Die Antwort”, while Alexander Martin secures critical attention with his atmospheric special track “Mond”. But the sheer volume of releases proves that the modern schlager pipeline moves at a relentless pace.

Key Release Highlights and Formats Category Artist Title Format Single of the Week Jasmin Warum denn nicht Download-Track Video of the Week Katrin Fuchs Kann es sein Download-Track CD Tip Die Grubertaler Bei uns dahoam CD / DVD Oktoberfest Hit Nadine Sieben Ein Bett im Kornfeld (Oktoberfest Version) Download-Track Popschlager Tip Frank Lars Wenn du diesen Brief liest – Die Antwort Download-Track

Deeper Into the Audio Catalog

Beyond the headliners, a diverse roster of performers populates the single tips and label selections this week. Bruno Ferrara brings a rhythmic pulse with “Ich will dich für immer”, George Habets offers a nostalgic nod via his “Freddy Quinn Medley”, and Tammy provides regional flair with “Rutsch umma”. Additional digital tracks keeping current charts active include works from Frank Lichtenberg, Seelenverwandt, Jo & Josephine, Melanie Sanders, and Bianca App.

Photo: europesays.com

On the physical album front, MCP-Tipps highlights robust offerings from Tommy Steib with “Quanto Amore”, Vincent & Fernando’s “Unter 1.000 Sternen”, and Die Zwillingsherzen Claudia & Carmen presenting “Unvergessene Schlager, die von Herzen kommen”. These releases reinforce a thriving market that bridges traditional physical collectors with modern digital consumption habits, keeping veteran acts and rising stars side by side in the cultural conversation.

Let us know your favorite track in the comments below.