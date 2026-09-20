KM Virgo Disaster: Death Toll Rises to 10 as Divers Recover Another Victim

As recovery operations enter a critical phase in South Kalimantan waters, the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has deployed specialized dive teams to locate passengers still trapped inside the KM Virgo Transport 8. The disaster, which unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, September 13, 2026, during a voyage from Surabaya to Banjarmasin, continues to grieve families across South Kalimantan as search teams work tirelessly.

Specialized Rescue Teams Penetrate Submerged Wreckage The operational landscape shifted beneath the surface of the South Kalimantan waters as elite marine units targeted the internal compartments of the vessel. According to statements from Basarnas leadership, teams from the Basarnas Special Group (BSG) successfully penetrated the hull of the KM Virgo Transport 8 to extract victims caught in the ship. Head of Basarnas Marshal Madya TNI Mohammad Syafii confirmed to reporters that latest operations yielded a crucial recovery. “The discovery of one victim today is the result of the hard work of the entire Joint SAR Team,” Syafii stated, noting that recovery efforts remain aggressive and unyielding. To expedite handling, the retrieved remains were hoisted using specialized rescue equipment. Personnel utilized an HR 3601 Basarnas helicopter and hoisting rescue net techniques to safely transfer the recovered individual from the ship to the helicopter, after being moved to the Kn SAR Kamajaya, before flying the remains to Lanud Syamsudin Noor Banjarbaru for eventual transport to RS Bhayangkara Banjarmasin.

Casualty Toll and Verification Metrics Across Agencies The statistical profile of the tragedy reveals a complex inter-agency response spanning disaster victim identification and logistical support. Out of 243 total passengers onboard when disaster struck the vessel in South Kalimantan waters, joint rescue crews have accounted for a growing fraction of the manifest. According to regional updates, 117 passengers have been successfully evacuated from the site. Within that cohort, 108 individuals survived the maritime ordeal, while confirmed fatalities have climbed following ongoing recovery operations inside the wreck. Concurrently, the Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) unit of the Indonesian National Police has processed and formally identified victims, ensuring that every recovered soul is systematically handed over to grieving relatives for proper burial rites. With passengers still unaccounted for, the operational window has been extended. Authorities confirmed that the search and rescue mandate for the KM Virgo Transport 8 disaster has been officially prolonged by an additional seven days, granting specialized divers and surface vessels the necessary time to comb every accessible compartment of the hull.

Navigating Maritime Safety and Institutional Accountability In the wake of any major marine tragedy, public scrutiny inevitably turns toward questions of maritime infrastructure, vessel age, and regulatory compliance. However, transportation analysts and academic experts urge calm and methodical investigation before drawing premature conclusions regarding the seaworthiness of the ferry. Meanwhile, government oversight bodies have stepped in to address the socioeconomic fallout for those affected. The Ministry of Transportation has issued directives to ensure the strict fulfillment of all legal and logistical rights for the victims and families impacted by the KM Virgo Transport 8 incident, coordinating closely with transport operators to administer compensation and support.

The Path Forward for the South Kalimantan Recovery Mission As the extended search period progresses, the psychological and logistical weight of the disaster rests heavily on the rescue personnel operating in the field. Syafii emphasized that safeguarding the welfare of search teams remains a top priority alongside the solemn duty of returning every missing passenger to their loved ones. Photo: regional.kompas.com “Every victim found is a mandate that we must evacuate and hand over to the family,” Syafii affirmed. For the communities of Surabaya and Banjarmasin, the coming days will demand patience and resilience as the final chapters of this maritime tragedy are written beneath the waves of South Kalimantan.