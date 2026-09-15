Latin American Presidential Approval Ranking: Sheinbaum, Bukele, and De la Espriella Lead

According to the September 2026 ranking by CB Global Data, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo leads Latin American presidential approval with 69.0%, followed by El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele at 66.2%. Abelardo De la Espriella secured third place with 53.6%, reflecting shifting political dynamics across the region.

The Regional Power Shift in Continental Leadership

Latin America’s political landscape is experiencing a notable realignment, captured in the latest tracking data released in mid-September 2026. As international markets monitor trade agreements and cross-border security cooperation, domestic approval ratings offer a fascinating lens into how regional populations view their heads of state. Here is why that matters for investors and diplomats alike: public backing directly translates to legislative leverage, dictating everything from national fiscal policies to foreign direct investment flows.

Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo continues to command the highest regional backing. Sheinbaum reached a 69.0% positive evaluation, according to data from CB Global Data, up from 66.5% the previous month. Her administration maintains a low disapproval rate of just 28.3%, buoyed by recent public accountability tours across states like Oaxaca and Yucatán. Meanwhile, El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele holds strong at 66.2%, maintaining his grip on the second spot through sustained public security strategies that continue to draw intense international scrutiny and debate.

Abelardo De la Espriella Enters the Podium in Colombia

The most striking movement in the September 2026 index involves Colombia. Abelardo De la Espriella, who recently assumed power in Colombia, debuted in the regional rankings at third place with a 53.6% positive image rating. But there is a catch: entering executive office with high initial expectations places immense pressure on an administration to deliver rapid economic stabilization.

De la Espriella’s entry into continental governance alters traditional diplomatic alignments in the Andean region. Foreign policy analysts are closely watching how his administration handles trade pacts and regional security frameworks, particularly regarding neighboring Venezuela.

Divergent Fortunes at the Bottom of the Index

While leaders at the top enjoy comfortable margins, the opposite end of the spectrum tells a story of acute political vulnerability. Guatemala’s Bernardo Arévalo finds himself at the bottom of the regional ranking, registering a 28.2% positive image. Close behind is Venezuela’s interim leader, Delcy Rodríguez, at 28.8%, and Panama’s José Raúl Mulino at 32.1% approval.

Photo: eluniversal.com.mx

Volatility remains a defining characteristic of these monthly evaluations. Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader recorded the most significant upward momentum, climbing 2.7 percentage points. In sharp contrast, Bolivia’s Rodrigo Paz suffered the steepest decline in the September survey, dropping 8.9 percentage points compared to August figures.

Top 10 Latin American Presidents by Approval Rating (September 2026) Rank Leader Country Approval Rating 1 Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo Mexico 69.0% 2 Nayib Bukele El Salvador 66.2% 3 Abelardo De la Espriella Colombia 53.6% 4 Luis Abinader Dominican Republic 50.8% 5 Laura Fernández Costa Rica 49.7% 6 Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Brazil 48.5% 7 Daniel Noboa Ecuador 47.4% 8 Santiago Peña Paraguay 45.5% 9 Nasry Asfura Honduras 43.2% 10 Keiko Fujimori Perú 42.4%

What These Trends Reveal for Global Markets

For multinational corporations and foreign policy planners, these approval metrics serve as early indicators of regulatory stability. When leaders like Sheinbaum in Mexico or Abinader in the Dominican Republic sustain high domestic capital, foreign investors find greater predictability for long-term capital allocation. Conversely, plummeting numbers in nations facing severe institutional strain often precede capital flight or heightened sovereign risk premiums.

As these numbers settle, the real test will be whether high-ranking executives can translate popular support into durable economic reforms. How do you think shifting public opinion in Latin America will influence international trade negotiations over the coming year? Let us know your perspective in the discussion below.