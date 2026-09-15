Lee Do-hyun and Seo Chae-hyun Aim for Gold at 2026 Asian Games

South Korean sport climbing stars Lee Dohyun and Seo Chaehyun are gearing up for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, targeting the nation’s first-ever simultaneous gold medals in the discipline following their joint silver finishes at the 2022 Hangzhou Games.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Competition Dynamics: The separation of Boulder and Lead into distinct medal events alters the strategic approach, heavily favoring technical specialists like Seo.

Chasing Redempion After the Hangzhou Rain Deluge

Three years ago at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, both Lee and Seo entered as heavy favorites in the combined boulder-and-lead discipline. But the tape tells a different story of how external factors and razor-thin margins altered the podium. Lee finished with a total of 118.7 points—64.6 in bouldering and 54.1 in lead—ultimately settling for silver behind Japan’s Sorato Anraku, who posted a dominant 187.8 points.

Seo’s path to silver was even more turbulent. Following a stellar semifinal performance that placed her second, a torrential downpour forced the outright cancellation of the finals. Under emergency competition regulations, organizers fell back on preliminary and semifinal round scores to determine the medal standings. Because Seo and Japan’s Ai Mori tied in the semifinal rankings, the tiebreaker extended all the way back to preliminary scores, costing the South Korean star the gold.

Now, with the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games arriving, the format has shifted. The decoupling of bouldering and lead into standalone events changes the tactical landscape entirely. According to Seo, this separation actually multiplies the opportunity for the squad, giving athletes a cleaner path to maximize their specialized skill sets.

Tactical Breakdown: The Multi-Disciplinary Evolution of Lee and Seo

The athletic pedigree of both climbers is deeply rooted; affectionately dubbed “climbing royalty” by fans due to their climber fathers, both Lee and Seo have refined their technical profiles significantly since 2022. Lee has evolved from a pure bouldering specialist into a true multi-discipline threat. Currently sitting at world ranking No. 2 in bouldering and No. 3 in lead, his ability to transition explosive power into sustained endurance on vertical walls makes him a dangerous tactical opponent.

Athlete Profile & World Rankings Comparison Athlete Primary Discipline Bouldering Rank Lead Rank 2022 AG Result Lee Dohyun Boulder & Lead No. 2 No. 3 Silver (Combined) Seo Chaehyun Lead & Boulder — No. 2 (Lead) Silver (Combined)

On the women’s side, Seo remains the gold standard for Asian lead climbing. Holding the No. 2 world ranking in lead, she enters the Aichi-Nagoya competition with formidable momentum. Reflecting on her preparation, Seo noted that medalling across the World Climbing Series circuit this season validates her technical adjustments.

Navigating the Rivalries Ahead

The road to the top of the podium runs directly through the powerhouse Japanese climbing contingent. Lee faces a familiar and formidable adversary in Sorato Anraku. Yet, rather than shying away from the rivalry, Lee embraces the psychological chess match inherent in modern elite climbing. “We are 서로 영감을 주고받는 사이인 만큼 재미있게 메달 경쟁을 펼치겠다,” Lee stated during the national team’s official launch event at the Olympic Parktel in Seoul, emphasizing that mutual inspiration supersedes competitive pressure.

As the competition windows approach, both athletes have dialed in their physical conditioning and mental frameworks.

The Final Verdict

The 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games represent more than just an opportunity for athletic redemption; they are a validation of years of structural training adjustments.

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