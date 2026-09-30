Laurent Vallon Appointed Deputy CEO of Bharal Développement

Laurent Vallon has been appointed deputy general director of Bharal Développement, a French animal nutrition group based in Montaigu, North Vendée.

In Plain English: The Industry Takeaway Leadership Transition: Laurent Vallon takes over as deputy general director of Bharal Développement, shifting from his long-term role at Techna.

Laurent Vallon takes over as deputy general director of Bharal Développement, shifting from his long-term role at Techna. Strategic Commercial Focus: Vallon’s primary objective centers on steering the global commercial approach for the Vendée-based nutrition firm.

Vallon’s primary objective centers on steering the global commercial approach for the Vendée-based nutrition firm. Market Footprint: Bharal Développement manages established brands including Difagri, Alinova, Neofeed, and Dietagro.

Executive Leadership Shift at Bharal Développement

The Vendée-based animal nutrition specialist Bharal Développement has restructured its upper management by naming Laurent Vallon as its new deputy general director. Vallon steps into the role with a clear mandate to direct the enterprise’s global commercial approach. Working alongside company president Cédric Deboulogne, Vallon brings industry experience to the North Vendée headquarters.

Prior to joining Bharal Développement, Vallon spent 17 years at Techna, an actor in the animal nutrition sector. His departure from Techna marks a career transition into a leadership position within a firm that operates within the livestock dietary and nutritional specialties market.

Portfolio Growth and Market Positioning in Montaigu

Based in Montaigu, Bharal Développement maintains a workforce of 85 employees and generates an annual turnover of €45m. The group’s operational footprint relies on a specialized portfolio of animal dietetic brands designed to support livestock health and performance.

The company’s asset portfolio includes Difagri, Alinova, and Neofeed. Furthermore, the group’s market presence expanded during the first half of 2026 through the acquisition of Dietagro. Vallon will be tasked with the commercial approach.