Lawsuit Claims Anthropic, OpenAI, SpaceXAI, and Google Made Illegal AI Slowdown Deal

A class-action antitrust lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California alleges that Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and SpaceXAI illegally coordinated to decelerate artificial intelligence development. Brought by paid subscribers, the suit targets September 12 discussions where executives debated pacing advancements for safety.

The September 12 Alignment and Antitrust Exposure

The legal challenge centers on a series of public statements made across the industry on September 12. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published an essay calling for industrywide cooperation to slow down technical advancements in favor of enhanced safety protocols. According to the court filing, that appeal was rapidly met with public agreement from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SpaceXAI CEO Elon Musk, and Google DeepMind co-founder and chair Demis Hassabis.

Plaintiffs argue that an explicit understanding among primary market competitors to restrict progress constitutes an anticompetitive restriction. Under standard antitrust frameworks, coordination among dominant market makers to limit output or curb product velocity diminishes consumer value. Subscribers paying monthly fees for tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, and Gemini claim this alleged pact directly degrades the performance tiers they purchase.

The Bottom Line

The Allegation: Four leading AI labs face a class-action antitrust suit for allegedly coordinating a slowdown in AI capability advancements.

Four leading AI labs face a class-action antitrust suit for allegedly coordinating a slowdown in AI capability advancements. The Catalyst: A September 12 essay by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei proposing decelerated development received public backing from counterparts at OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and SpaceXAI.

A September 12 essay by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei proposing decelerated development received public backing from counterparts at OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and SpaceXAI. The Regulatory Wall: The Trump administration has rejected industry-led slowdown frameworks, setting up a sharp conflict between self-regulated safety measures and federal growth mandates.

Regulatory Headwinds and White House Pushback

Antitrust hurdles are compounded by a hostile regulatory environment in Washington. In his initial essay, Amodei acknowledged that cross-lab collaboration would require a narrow antitrust exemption or mediation from the U.S. government. While Altman welcomed the idea of a federal framework, he noted that OpenAI believes it can begin safety work without waiting for formal exemptions.

However, securing a federal antitrust waiver faces steep opposition from the executive branch. President Donald Trump publicly rejected calls for artificial intelligence regulations on social media, dismissing them as part of a conspiracy that would drive domestic labs into oblivion and bankruptcy. The administration has prioritized outpacing international competitors, particularly Chinese competition, over implementing domestic slowdown frameworks.

Capitol Hill sentiment mirrors the executive branch’s skepticism. During a recent Senate hearing, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) stated that there is no scenario where he would support granting the world’s most powerful technology firms an antitrust exemption to collaborate, warning that such agreements risk institutionalizing corporate collusion.

Market Share and Economic Distribution

Company Primary AI Product Reported Executive Response Key Regulatory Stance Anthropic Claude Authored initial slowdown proposal Sought U.S. government antitrust waiver OpenAI ChatGPT Agreed with framework necessity Supports safety standards without waiting for exemptions Google Gemini Responded in agreement No immediate public comment on suit SpaceXAI Grok Expressed public alignment No immediate public comment on suit

As the case proceeds through the Northern District of California, the intersection of national security, antitrust law, and technological velocity remains contentious. Representatives for Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and SpaceXAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the litigation.

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