Two Germans Arrested for Louvre Stunt in Mona Lisa Hall

On Saturday, security and law enforcement at the Louvre in Paris detained two German nationals after they affixed two small artworks directly onto a wall within the gallery housing Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. According to police sources, the two men used sticky tape to mount the pieces—measuring 30 by 40 centimeters each—drawing immediate intervention from museum security officers.

Inside the Mona Lisa Gallery Stunt

The incident unfolded inside the room in the Parisian museum, where visitors flock to see the masterpiece. One of the taped pieces depicted a portrait of one of the men wearing armor, while the second canvas featured a joint portrait of both men alongside a woman. Museum guards moved quickly to detain the pair before turning them over to local authorities. Police sources confirmed that the suspects admitted during questioning that they executed the stunt simply “for fun.”

Fortunately, the artwork that anchors the room remained entirely uncompromised. The Mona Lisa itself is safely encased behind a thick layer of protective glass, ensuring it suffered no damage during the episode. Investigators subsequently booked the two men on preliminary charges of causing minor damage to the wall. According to police sources, formal court summonses will be issued once Louvre officials officially file a complaint regarding the damage.

Heightened Security Anxieties Across French Galleries

Museum officials remain on high alert following a spate of heists at French museums and galleries that have highlighted inadequate security in some cases. Questions have been raised about whether criminal gangs view them as soft targets. Last October, the Louvre itself suffered a daylight burglary when eight items of jewellery worth millions of dollars were stolen. Despite extensive searches and ongoing investigations led by French authorities, those stolen items remain missing, leaving an embarrassment for France.

That daylight heist exposed security lapses, including the museum’s old-fashioned CCTV system. These vulnerabilities mirror warnings issued years prior. An audit ordered by the Louvre back in 2019 had already flagged security flaws, though the findings were never acted on. Last year alone, the Louvre welcomed around nine million visitors, far above its intended capacity and sparking overcrowding problems.

Bigger Changes on the Horizon for the Louvre

In May, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a major overhaul of the museum. The modernization plan includes a new museum entrance and a new space for the Mona Lisa.