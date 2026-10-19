League of Legends K/DA Returns with New Comeback Single ‘Firestarter

After six years of silence, Riot Games’ virtual K-pop girl group K/DA has returned with “Firestarter,” a surprise comeback single produced alongside the animation studio Fortiche. The release leads the group’s new EP scheduled to drop on October 21, marking their first major project since the 2020 release of All Out.

The Return of K/DA

K/DA returned after six years with the single “Firestarter,” bypassing an originally scheduled October 20 release date following online leaks.

The track features returning members MIYEON and SOYEON of (G)I-DLE alongside new additions Sophie Powers and Mimi Webb.

Fortiche handled the animation for the music video, which surpassed 4.3 million views on YouTube within its first nine hours.

Surprise Release Follows Online Leaks

Originally slated for a Tuesday release, “Firestarter” arrived a day early following leaks that teased the virtual group’s return. The single serves as the lead track for an upcoming EP arriving on October 21. This project marks the second major release for K/DA since their 2020 EP All Out.

Watch it burn.“FIRESTARTER” Music Video is out now // https://t.co/EpvKkgbVYF#KDA #FIRESTARTER #CALLINGALLBLADES pic.twitter.com/3W1SRkTR8X — https://x.com/KDA_MUSIC/status/2112002511729205311

Lineup Changes and Production Veterans

The new era of K/DA brings a mix of returning talent and new voices. MIYEON and SOYEON of (G)I-DLE return to the lineup, joined by Sophie Powers and Mimi Webb. Past releases featured artists such as Madison Beer and Jaira Burns, while Lexie Liu voiced Seraphine for the 2020 track “More.” Seraphine is notably absent from this latest release. Behind the mixing board, producers Kill Dave and Sebastien Najand—who has shaped K/DA’s sound since the group’s inception—returned to craft the single.

Fortiche Delivers Visuals for the Comeback

The music video was produced by Fortiche, the French animation studio known for its long-standing collaboration with Riot Games on projects like Arcane and the original 2018 “Pop/Stars” video. Fortiche employed its hybrid animation style, combining 3D CGI with hand-painted textures and 2D elements. The choreography incorporates references to in-game abilities alongside movements inspired by drag ballroom culture.

Riot Games Expands Its Virtual Musical Universe

The release of “Firestarter” follows a busy period for Riot Games’ virtual music acts. Heartsteel released “Live My Life,” True Damage returned with “Know My Name” as a League of Legends Worlds anthem, and Pentakill contributed an orchestral Worlds theme. With K/DA’s return, all of Riot’s major virtual groups have re-entered the spotlight following teasers released earlier in the month.

Project / Group Key Release Year Studio / Collaborators K/DA “Firestarter” / New EP 2026 Fortiche, Kill Dave, Sebastien Najand K/DA All Out EP 2020 Riot Games True Damage “Know My Name” 2026 Riot Games Heartsteel “Live My Life” 2026 Riot Games

The music video crossed 4.3 million views on YouTube within nine hours of its unannounced arrival, pushing the virtual group back into active rotation.