“To see the cities, the streets of our cities, ransacked like this is unbearable,” French President Emmanuel Macron declared as widespread unrest entered a critical phase, leaving over 2,400 people arrested and nearly 1,000 emergency workers injured across the country.

Partial Curfews Ordered to Curb Urban Disorder

The unrest has drawn condemnation from international allies. A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham called the street violence unacceptable, noting that while the power to protest remains central to democracy, it never excuses violence. Similarly, European Union spokesman Markus Lammert emphasized that peaceful protesters must not be conflated with those committing arson, looting, and attacks on democratic institutions.

Political Fallout and Government Response

The crisis has put intense pressure on French leadership. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez offered his resignation in the wake of the weekend devastation, though President Macron rejected it to maintain stability within the chain of command for security forces. Meanwhile, Mayor of Paris Emmanuel Grégoire joined about 100 people outside Paris City Hall, demanding an immediate political response to resolve the underlying grievances.

Photo: gbnews.com

“As long as there is no political response to the crisis, it will not be resolved,” Grégoire told reporters and advisors while wearing his mayoral sash. He urged Prime Minister Lecornu to open negotiations with high school, student, and employee organizations.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of France Unbowed, demanded that the prime minister provide concrete evidence supporting claims that far-left groups intend to challenge the upcoming presidential election. Mélenchon criticized the administration on social media, arguing that the leadership must substantiate its accusations rather than stoking further disorder.

Broader European Unrest and International Caution

The economic pressures fueling the French protests are rippling across the continent. In Milan, Italy, clashes erupted on the sidelines of a cost-of-living demonstration, prompting Mayor Giuseppe Sala to warn that the international scale of the economic strain is feeding a troubling new phenomenon. In Spain, demonstrators have occupied Madrid’s Puerta del Sol square with hundreds of tents following protests over soaring housing costs, while similar encampments have emerged in Lisbon and Porto in Portugal.

Photo: france24.com

In response to the deteriorating security situation in France, authorities in China have advised citizens traveling to the country to strengthen their safety precautions. Meanwhile, the European Commission remains in close contact with France’s ARCOM media regulator to ensure digital platforms enforce content rules during the crisis.