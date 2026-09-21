Llaneros Secures Historic Win Against Atlético Nacional Despite James Rodríguez’s Debut

Llaneros secured a historic 2-0 victory against Atlético Nacional at the Estadio Bello Horizonte Rey Pelé in Villavicencio during the 11th round of the Liga BetPlay 2026-2. Despite dominating possession and registering ten shots, Nacional failed to break a resolute defensive block, while first-half strikes from Yorleys Mena and Frank Castañeda sealed the milestone win for the home side.

Fantasy & Market Impact Nacional Squad Rotation Cost: Utilizing a mixed starting XI proved costly for Nacional, impacting their league positioning as they prepare to face Millonarios at the Atanasio Girardot.

Breaking the Block: How Llaneros Nullified Nacional

The tape from Villavicencio tells a story of tactical discipline colliding with offensive frustration. Atlético Nacional controlled 80% of the possession throughout the fixture, yet their build-up play repeatedly stalled against a well-drilled Llaneros low-block. Even with the introduction of marquee names like James Rodríguez, Jorman Campuzano, and Edwin Cabrera at the half, the visitors lacked the final-third precision required to puncture the penalty area.

According to match reports from Win Sports, Nacional managed ten total attempts, but goalkeeper Romaña turned away at least six high-danger opportunities to preserve the clean sheet. The tactical setup deployed by the technical staff of the “media Colombia” side effectively choked central passing lanes, forcing Nacional into low-percentage perimeter distribution.

The Counter-Attack Blueprint and Historical Significance

While Nacional dominated the ball, Llaneros executed their transition strategy with ruthless efficiency. Utilizing rapid counter-attacks targeting left-back Milton Casco, the home side exposed spaces in transition. Yorleys Mena broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, capitalizing on defensive miscommunication. Frank Castañeda doubled the lead in the 34th minute with a delicate chip over goalkeeper Luis Marquínez following another lightning-fast break.

Photo: winsports.co

This result marks the first victory for Llaneros against the most decorated club in the Liga criolla. In their three prior meetings—including 2-1 and 0-3 defeats in 2025 and a 2-0 loss earlier in the 2026 campaign—Llaneros had managed just a single goal against the Verdolagas. Furthermore, according to league historical data, this represents the first time in 2026 that Nacional has suffered a defeat by a two-goal margin, with their last comparable multi-goal loss dating back to March 2025 against Atlético Bucaramanga.

Match Statistics and Tactical Breakdown

Metric Llaneros Atlético Nacional Possession 20% 80% Total Shots 6 10 Goals Scored 2 0 Key Saves (Goalkeeper) 6 (Romaña) N/A

Looking Ahead to the Atanasio Girardot

The fixture leaves Nacional with little time to dwell on their defensive vulnerabilities. The squad returns to the Atanasio Girardot to host Millonarios. That high-stakes matchup will mark James Rodríguez’s first home appearance in front of the local supporters since joining the club. For Llaneros, this landmark performance serves as a springboard in their pursuit of the top-tier qualification zones as the Clausura tournament accelerates.

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